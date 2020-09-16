Global Breast Augmentation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Breast Augmentation Market by Surface (Smooth and Textured), Product (Saline Breast Implant, Structured Saline Implant, Form Stable Implant and Silicone Breast Implant), Shape, Procedure, End-user, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global breast augmentation market is expected to grow from USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The growing preference for enhancing the aesthetic appeal has contributed significantly to the market demand for breast augmentation. It is becoming increasingly famous among the women owing to the increased focus on physical appearances. There are varieties of surgical options such as enlargement, alteration or reduction in the size, which can be done depending upon the preference of the consumer. The growth in the rate of reconstructive procedures is favouring the market demand for breast augmentation. Further, the rise in disposable income has also been a factor for increased demand.

Breast augmentation is a surgery that alters the shape of the breasts. It was traditionally done for increasing the size of the breasts and improving the texture. However, with the increasing technological advancements, breast augmentation processes are now also used for reducing the breast size and uplifting of the saggy breasts. It ensures that the breasts are in proportionate sizes. It can also correct the congenital breast defects. Breast augmentation process can also be customized for producing a more natural and balanced look. It is however followed by a recovery period to ensure the safety and minimizing any chances of side effects. It is also proved to be useful in restoration of the deflated breasts after pregnancy. Further, breast augmentation procedures can also be done for bringing symmetry between the two breasts which are uneven in sizes.

The rising cases of breast cancer have increased the demand for mastectomy surgeries and reconstructive procedures accelerating the demand for breast augmentation. Also, the increasing awareness among consumers, mostly, high income group, has led to the growth of the market in developed regions. However, the high risk of developing some critical complications is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the high cost of the procedure has restricted the target consumer base.

Key players operating in the global breast augmentation market include Ideal Implant Incorporated, Sebbin, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Health & Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Silimed, Laboratories Arion, HansBiomed, CEREPLAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials and others. The majority of the manufacturers present in the breast augmentation market are keen to adopt specific expansionary strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, in order to gain higher market shares and strengthen their position in the market. Johnson & Johnson and Allergan Inc. are some of the biggest manufacturers present in the global market of the breast augmentation.

Smooth surface segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.33% in the year 2019

On the basis of the surface segment, the global breast augmentation market includes smooth and textured. Smooth surface segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.33% in the year 2019. The smooth surface shells are less thick than the textured surface which provides a natural look to the breasts. It can move freely during any activity.

Silicone breast implant segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.91% in the year 2019

On the basis of the product segment, the global breast augmentation market includes saline breast implant, structured saline implant, form stable implant and silicone breast implant. Silicone breast implant segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.91% in the year 2019. Silicone breast implants are softer in texture and are natural looking. The silicone implants have wider availability of products. The most beneficial feature is that it does not possess much risk for the immune system.

Round shape segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68.20% in the year 2019

On the basis of the shape segment, the global breast augmentation market includes round shape and anatomical shape. Round shape segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68.20% in the year 2019. The consumers are more inclined towards the round shape augmentation as it improves the aesthetic appeal of the body. However, the anatomical shape is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to a more natural looking appearance.

Inframammary fold segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.29% in the year 2019

On the basis of the procedure segment, the global breast augmentation market includes inframammary fold, transaxillary, perioaeriolar and transumbical. Inframammary fold segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.29% in the year 2019. The inframammary fold procedure makes an incision at the intersection of rib cage and breasts. This process ensures symmetrical breasts.

Hospitals dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.10% in the year 2019

The end-user segment includes hospitals, ambulatory care settings and cosmetology clinics. Hospitals dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.10% in the year 2019. The consumers majorly prefer to be treated in a hospital with the availability of advance facilities. However, the cosmetology clinics are expected to register prospering growth rate owing to the wide scope of customization and advance cosmetic procedures.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Breast Augmentation Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global breast augmentation market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region accounted for a significant market share of 40.72% in the year 2019. The region has witnessed a growth in demand for cosmetic surgical procedures owing to the esthetics improvement. Also, the rising cases of breast cancer have significantly contributed to the market growth. However, Europe is expected to register a prospering market growth. The increasing per capita income and expansion of the cosmetology clinics are responsible for the rising demand.

About the report:

The global breast augmentation market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

