Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,794 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Caroline County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(RIDGELY, MD) – Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, arrested a Caroline County man Tuesday on charges of child pornography distribution and possession.

The suspect, Zachery Ott, 21, of Ridgely, Maryland, is charged with child pornography distribution and possession.

The investigation stemmed from information received regarding Ott having distributed and being in possession of child pornography through various social media outlets.  Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on Ott, which was served on September 15, 2020.  Ott was arrested at his residence in Ridgely, MD upon the serving of a search warrant at his residence. He is currently being held on no bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, is comprised of investigators assigned to the region.  The region consists of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, d Dorchester counties.  Trooper assigned to the unit investigate the most serious while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area.

 Zachery Ott

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Caroline County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.