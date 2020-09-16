Maryland State Police Arrest Caroline County Man On Child Pornography Charges

September 16, 2020

(RIDGELY, MD) – Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, arrested a Caroline County man Tuesday on charges of child pornography distribution and possession.

The suspect, Zachery Ott, 21, of Ridgely, Maryland, is charged with child pornography distribution and possession.

The investigation stemmed from information received regarding Ott having distributed and being in possession of child pornography through various social media outlets. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on Ott, which was served on September 15, 2020. Ott was arrested at his residence in Ridgely, MD upon the serving of a search warrant at his residence. He is currently being held on no bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, is comprised of investigators assigned to the region. The region consists of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, d Dorchester counties. Trooper assigned to the unit investigate the most serious while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area.

Zachery Ott