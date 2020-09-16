SECU Foundation & Habitat of NC Announce Completion of SECU Habitat Challenge in all 100 North Carolina Counties!

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with tremendous excitement that SECU Foundation and Habitat for Humanity® of North Carolina (HHNC) announce the completion of the $11 million SECU Habitat Challenge! The affordable housing project, which started five years ago between SECU Foundation, HHNC and statewide Habitat affiliates turned into an incredible opportunity for the non-profit to build capacity and expand its presence in counties where no Habitat home had ever been built before. It began with a celebratory first closing for a Macon County family in 2015 and concluded with a joyous “passing of keys” to a Lee County family in the spring of this year.



The Challenge to build one new or renovated home in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties resulted in 102 families experiencing the benefits of home ownership through a nearly $11 million commitment by the SECU Foundation. The SECU Habitat Challenge, also known as the Mountains-to-the-Sea Challenge, is a significant milestone in the history of the Habitat organization – with North Carolina the only state in the country to have undertaken a project of this scope. The project helped one deserving family in every county fulfill their dream of owning a safe and affordable home.

Current SECU Foundation Board member and former Board Chair McKinley Wooten, Jr. met with HHNC officials to execute the agreement which set the lofty goals of this venture in 2015. “The SECU Habitat Challenge has been an unbelievable project – with this Challenge now come full circle,” Mr. Wooten said. “The collaboration and dedication of SECU, SECU Foundation, HHNC, local Habitat affiliates and an army of volunteers has made this project successful. An effort of this magnitude does not come without challenges, but collectively we overcame every obstacle with great determination. We are very proud to be part of a project that has truly made a difference in the lives of so many families, and at the same time, expanded the capacity for Habitat for Humanity of NC as they continue their mission for underserved families across the state!”

“The realization of this SECU Habitat Challenge goal has been an incredibly important stimulus to affordable housing, especially in some of the rural or economically challenged areas of North Carolina, even exceeding our lofty goal of 100 homes for 100 families!” remarked Richard Forbis, former HHNC Board Chair. “Habitat North Carolina is so grateful to have received this level of financial support from the SECU Foundation and to have been able to work out such a successful endeavor with Habitat affiliates and SECU across our State. We should all be very proud of what we have accomplished together – the impact of this funding will continue to ‘pay it forward’ to address future needs for affordable housing.”

“From the first to the final Habitat home dedication, this project took enormous planning, teamwork, perseverance – driven by a deep desire to help others – in order to bring it to fruition,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Jo Anne Sanford. “The transformational impact of this Challenge for Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina and for the 102 families who realized the dream of home ownership will be felt for many years to come. Congratulations to everyone on a tremendous accomplishment!”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 270 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of nearly $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

