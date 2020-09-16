Purge Virus and PPE Source International are Approved as Qualified PPE Sales Partners (QPSPs) by MACTEL Business Trust

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) – Under an LOI to merge with FOMO this Fall, Purge Virus LLC (PV) is pleased to announce that PV and its Strategic Partner PPE Source International (PPESI) have been approved by MACTEL Business Trust (MBT) as Qualified PPE Sales Partners (QPSPs) for the sale of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).



MBT’s qualification process involves the review of candidates’ capabilities to attract, engage, and convert qualified buyers of PPE as well as manufacture or source quality PPE and provide the oversight and due diligence to provide PPE in a timely manner and at fair market prices. MBT’s key criteria include:

A candidate’s ability to provide the sales and logistics within industry standards for tracking and oversight; A prior track record of successful delivery of products; and, A marketing process that includes human capital and an online presence to attract and support buyers.

In the authorization letter, MBT also stated that they were impressed with PV/PPESI’s online presence through https://purgevirus.com/ppe , and Jeff Reed, Trustee, MACTEL Business Trust said, “The Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) marketplace has become increasingly complicated, and our MACTEL Business Trust team is pleased to approve Purge Virus, LLC and their strategic partner PPE Source International, LLC as QPSPs for MACTEL Business Trust. We applaud your proven ability to source quality products as well as attract, engage, and convert qualified buyers in the overall effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and future viruses that may emerge.”

The founder of Purge Virus, Charlie Szoradi, said “Our team and PPESI are so pleased to have been approved by MACTEL Business Trust as QPSPs. One of the key advantages for us is that MACTEL’s funding facility is provided by the United Nations, accessing billions for the Covid mitigation response. This financial advantage streamlines the procurement process for our customers and reduces many of the risks that have been associated with the purchase of PPE.”

About MACTEL Business Trust:

MACTEL Business Trust brings you the very best in expertise and service with integrity. Our goal is to bring you the products you need in a timely efficient process so you can rest assured you are sourcing quality products for your companies and clients.

MACTEL Business Trust, based in North America, along with the Global Impact Fund, is focused on unlocking solutions to protect the health and safety of all citizens and our local and global economies through the development, deployment, and scaling of digital and physical technologies and products.

MACTEL and the Global Impact Fund are leading the deployment of solutions to some of the biggest issues created by, or brought to our attention by, COVID-19. We are committed to the sovereignty of identity, personal and public safety and privacy of individuals whilst delivering the most advanced and practical solutions for all levels of government, hospitals, medical facilities, public and private corporations.

Our funding facility is achieved by SDG Global Impact Fund, accessing billions for Covid Mitigation Response and PPE (Gloves). The SDG Global Impact Fund (https://www.sdgimpactfund.org/) provides financing to support the purchase of PPE. We also have our own logistics company that clears customs and all customs fees (http://clarionshipping.com/). In order for us to provide the bridge facility, we require Block Funds, a Swift-A system of communication between Banks of unrestricted funds.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. p/k/a 2050 Motors, Inc. (“FOMO”) is a publicly- traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

FOMO CORP. and Purge Virus LLC signed a letter of intent (LOI) on August 20, 2020 to combine their respective companies. PV is a provider of COVID-19 disinfection technology, supplies and Personal Protection Equipment products/services @ www.purgevirus.com ).

DISCLOSURE STATEMENT:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

