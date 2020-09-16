Altair International Signs Lease Agreement for Carlin Type Gold Target in Nevada

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease agreement (the “Lease”) with Oliver Geoservices LLC (“OGS”), a Texas based privately held corporation, whereby Altair will acquire all of OGS’s exclusive rights for exploration, development and exploitation, related to all relevant mining claims that make up the drill-ready Walker Ridge Gold Property (“Walker Ridge”) located in Elko County, Nevada.



The Walker Ridge project is located within the Independence range 60 miles north of Elko, NV and is accessible from Elko via State Highway 225. The Walker Ridge claims sit in a favorable location between the Big Springs gold deposit, which currently holds more than 1 million ounces of gold and the Jerritt Canyon gold mines, owned by Eric Sprott, that have produced over 8.5 million ounces of gold.

The Walker Ridge claims cover over 4,500 acres of that contain important geologic strata as well as geochemical and geophysical anomalies, highly indicative of a large buried Carlin Type gold occurrence. The entire Big Springs-Walker Ridge-Jerritt Canyon area lies within one of the four main Carlin Type gold linear structures that cross central and north Nevada. Carlin Type gold within these four important structural trends have produced over 90 million ounces to date and continue to lead gold production in Nevada.

Walker Ridge contains the same geologic units that host the Jerritt Canyon gold deposits and previous exploration efforts at the project by Nexus Gold Corp located both a large Gravity and a Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) geophysical anomaly under the previously discovered geochemical anomaly of Carlin-Type pathfinder elements. Nexus also confirmed the presence of an Eocene-aged intrusive important to the timing and genesis of Carlin Type gold.

The Lease is granted to Altair for a primary term of five (5) years in consideration of shares in Altair and annual Advance Royalty payments. The Lease may be extended for an additional twenty (20) years with a one-time extension payment. Full details of the Lease Agreement will be made available on the Company’s website.

Leonard Lovallo, Altairs’ CEO states, “We are very excited about this ready-to-drill project, it has been stated that any future Carlin Type gold will be found in buried deposits and from all the data collected at Walker Ridge to-date, it appears this has a potential to host a multi-million ounce gold find.”

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Technical data pertaining to this news release was reviewed and approved by Craig Alford, MSc, a Professional Geoscientist, acting as Altair’s Qualified Person.

