Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Scott vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

16 September 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill the vacancy created by the December 31, 2020, retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott after more than 14 years of judicial service. Scott was engaged in the private practice of law for more than 25 years, during which he also served as assistant county prosecutor and special prosecutor, before his September 2006 appointment to the appeals court. He served on the board of governors and as chair of the young lawyers section of The Missouri Bar and was chairman of the Bar’s special committee on professionalism and ethics. He also was a founding director and secretary of the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. He served as the Southern District’s chief judge from July 2009 through June 2011.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at SDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020. Interested persons may download the application and instructions below.

The commission expects to meet Wednesday and Thursday, December 3 and 4, 2020, in Springfield to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public, although the commission reserves the right to conduct interviews using remote technology if necessary due to COVID-19 health concerns and recommendations. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676