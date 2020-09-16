GoCo launches innovative communication and collaboration solutions for Canadian businesses

Business leaders no longer need an IT degree to implement smart, innovative technology: GoCo delivers a suite of solutions that are easy to implement and scale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GoCo officially began to simplify access to robust and flexible business communications technologies for Canadian businesses. The innovative GoCo model provides businesses of any size with a suite of solutions that are simple for business leaders to implement and use, even with little-to-no IT expertise, allowing leaders to focus on what matters most - growing their business. GoCo combines the strengths and expertise of bluArc , BroadConnect Canada , Infra-Solutions , Netrium , Radiant , and Ubity to provide businesses across Canada with simple and scalable solutions for unified communications, managed connectivity, and network security. Backed by TELUS, GoCo already proudly serves more than 4,400 businesses, 100,000 unified communications users, and 27,500 managed network sites, supporting a roster of customers including Tim Hortons, Shell, and La Vie en Rose.



“As communications technology for business continues to rapidly evolve and improve, too many companies still don’t have access to the right tools they need to succeed. We created GoCo to change that,” said Benoit Simard, President, GoCo. “GoCo brings together diverse, experienced technology entrepreneurs, who have a shared belief that there is a better way to help businesses connect with their customers and the world. Working with GoCo, businesses can be disruptive by using simple, scalable solutions with speed, and grow with confidence.”

Today, business moves faster than ever, and Canadian businesses need the right tools to ensure they can not only keep up, but help their teams thrive. GoCo’s unique platform provides several must-have solutions on one package that is easy to install and use, no IT degree required. These solutions include:

Unified Communications

- ensure employees in any location have desktop or mobile access to their phone system such as Cisco Webex Call and Contact Centre - advanced IVR, automatic call distribution, application integration, powerful analytics, and more help to make the contact centre a profit centre

Managed Connectivity

SD-WAN - simplify branch networks, deliver branch agility, optimize application performance over the network and take full advantage of the cloud powered by VMware by Velocloud and Cisco

- robust, secure connection that protects against the high cost of downtime Wi-Fi and Analytics - high-quality, Wi-Fi service that is easily managed for both employees and guests. Sophisticated analytics provide comprehensive insight into usage as a basis for capacity planning and control

Network Security

Unified Threat Management - enterprise-grade security solution by Fortinet providing multiple security functions at a single point on the network, automatically updated to respond to emerging threats

GoCo solutions are available today to businesses in Canada. More information is available at GoCo.ca .

About GoCo

GoCo is an innovative provider of business communications technology, managed network and security solutions for Canadian businesses. The company, formed by TELUS, combines market-leaders bluArc, BroadConnect Canada, Infra-Solutions, Netrium, Radiant, and Ubity under the GoCo brand. GoCo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to its customers, providing powerful tools that are fully managed. Leveraging the power and flexibility of the cloud, this fully-managed approach requires minimal IT resources from the customer and helps to save time, money, and effort. GoCo is proud to be part of the TELUS family.

For more information about GoCo, please visit GoCo.ca and follow us on LinkedIn .