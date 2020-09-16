Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Enters Strategic Partnership With New Hope Labs to Heighten Scalability and Propel Growth

/EIN News/ -- In a Move to Be Among the Industry’s Leading Natural Seed Hemp Growers in the World, Company Gains Access to Significant Farming Acreage and Manufacturing Capabilities to Exponentially Bolster Production



Vancouver, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full Spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a partnership agreement with New Hope Labs, positioning management to be able to further capitalize on additional sales channels, expand its product matrix, and meet growing market opportunities.

New Hope Lab Farms, the farming and manufacturing/fulfillment side of New Hope Labs, is a nationwide Clinical Research and Development Company that focuses on the development of resources using only natural hemp seed. New Hope Lab Farms brings a network of partnerships and combined assets to the table. Collectively between ownership and partnership, this relationship combines current 12,000 acres in Colorado and 20,000 acres in Montana, positioning the Company to potentially become a leading hemp grower in the global market sector. New Hope’s operations include a presence in Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Vermont, New York, New Mexico, and Oregon, with extraction and manufacturing operations going back over 20 years in New York, Colorado, and Oregon.

Current manufacturing capabilities include the production of over 4500 different consumer SKU items ready for retail sales, with new product lines being unveiled monthly. Daily manufacturing volumes facilitate the production of well over 500,000 items daily. Additional daily shifts can be increased to 2 or 3 and therefore seamlessly double and triple those volumes, potentially producing of over 1.5M units per day, bottled, labeled, boxed, and prepared for shipment.

According to the agreement, New Hope Labs will provide Nass Valley Gateway access to Natural Hemp Seed only products, farming, extraction facilities, manufacturing facilities, and fulfillment, enabling Nass Valley to enter new market sectors, build a fully-integrated hemp products company, maximize scalability, revenue growth, and shareholder value.

About New Hope Labs: New Hope Labs consists of a dedicated team of medical doctors, scientists, researchers, and farmers, whom all came together to make a real-world difference in population health and well-being. The team’s combined experience brings decades of knowledge and experience in medicine, agronomy, and the production of the premium natural medicinal products. With over 28 years of experience as plant geneticists and farmers, New Hope Labs has successfully achieved large scale farming and cultivation in every climate and region of the world.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd