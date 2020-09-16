Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,782 in the last 365 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on the FDA Review of EM-100

/EIN News/ -- DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, reported that its partner has not yet received a communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its decision on the review of EM-100. EM-100’s Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA) target action date was September 15th. The company is not aware of any information requests outstanding and expects the FDA to communicate a decision shortly.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products. Eton is primarily focused on hospital injectable and pediatric rare disease products. The company’s first commercial product, Biorphen, is the only FDA approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine injection and was launched in December 2019. The company’s lead pediatric product is the orphan drug Alkindi® Sprinkle, which is currently under review with the FDA.

Company Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com
612-387-3740

Primary Logo

You just read:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on the FDA Review of EM-100

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.