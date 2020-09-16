Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Is Expected to Reach $33.16 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) fuel the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the major share in 2018. Based on region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market was estimated at $3.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) fuel the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. On the other hand, vendor lock-ins are expected to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in investments regarding data center infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

As the BFSI sector dominates the hyper-converged infrastructure market, it didn’t have an immediate impact with the outbreak of the pandemic. The market has almost managed to remain unscathed and show favorable growth opportunities.

Moreover, with more and more financial organizations adopting cost optimization projects to serve the increasing demands from customers even during lockdown, the global market has not been highly affected with the pandemic.

The market is analyzed across component, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 32.0% throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is projected to rule the roost till 2026. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.9% during the study period.

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026. The other regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market report include Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation , NetApp, Inc. , Scale Computing, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc. , Pivot3 , and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to showcase their bent in the industry.

