Innovation Takes Virtual Center Stage at Annual HP Reinvent Partner Event

Supporting partner business opportunities from virtual selling and growth through digital to the subscription economy, the future of work and education; introduces first partner sustainable impact and racial and gender equality programs

Introduces productivity and collaboration PC experiences for home, office and on-the-go

Unveils range of new print products, services and solutions optimized for new ways of working

Invites partners to lean in on sustainable impact and racial and gender equality

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event, the company unveiled a range of new offerings and sustainability initiatives designed to help partners meet and exceed customers’ evolving expectations. Inviting its partners to ‘Amplify our Future Together’, HP delivered an agenda centered around the evolving industry landscape and transformative trends shaping our world today.

Hosted by members of HP’s leadership team, including President & Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores and Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell, the event explored a broad range of topics centered around the evolving customer journey and digital transformation, the rise of the prosumer, the future of education and work, cybersecurity in the new normal, among other topics, and a call-to-action for partners to embrace HP’s long-standing commitment to Sustainable Impact and equality.

Luminary guest speakers include Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga; Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta; IMAGINE Co-Founder and Chair Paul Polman; author and entrepreneur Bonin Bough; Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo; and Deputy Chief Information & Security Officer, State Dept., Bob Bigman, among others.

“The key to innovation is understanding our customers – pushing technology to the limit and generating new imaginative solutions aimed at meeting the needs of customers in the new normal,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer at HP. “The forces shaping our world and the way in which we do business today have dramatically shifted. Together with our partners we must define a course for the future where we are defined by the outcomes we enable, not simply the products we sell.”

Enhanced PC solutions to enable new ways of working

The future of work has accelerated on a dramatic scale with several years’ worth of transformation happening in mere months. Employees rapidly shifted to working from home, businesses big and small raced to replace physical transactions, connections and workflows with digital counterparts, and students and teachers adapted to online learning. As hybrid organizations and workplaces become the new standard, IT departments are focusing on making remote employees as productive, connected, and secure as possible.

To address this new reality, HP today introduced a range of enhanced PC solutions designed to address a variety of rapidly evolving work environments, providing flexibility for partners and customers of all sizes. New PC innovations include:

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7, the world’s lightest AMD-based business notebook

HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 PC Series designed for professionals at growing companies

HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series designed to meet the demands of a multi-task workday

HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ PRO series processors

HP E24t G4 Touch Monitor with integrated fast and responsive in-cell touch technology

HP E24d and E27d Conferencing Monitors optimized for virtual collaboration

HP Business Boost: bundled PS and Print hardware and services optimized for SMBs

HP Device as a Service (DaaS) program updates

Reinvented print solutions deliver value, simplicity and efficiency

The shift to remote and distributed workforces has accelerated many companies’ efforts for remote management and digitized workflows. As customer buying behaviors continue to evolve - everyone – from large enterprises and governments to SMBs and individual employees have had to adapt to new workspaces and digital business methods.

In response to these changing dynamics, the company launched new print products, services and solutions optimized to enable new ways of working, new ways of managing and new ways of buying. New Print innovations include:

HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series, HP’s smallest enterprise-class experience

HP DesignJet portfolio for architect, engineer, construction and home offices

Document Workflow Cloud solution for simplifying the flow of information from paper to digital

Fleet Onboarding tool enabling partners to quickly onboard HP Workpath across printer fleet

Expansion of subscription-based plans for toner

Call to action to drive meaningful change in diversifying the IT channel ecosystem

HP’s dedication to sustainable impact has long been integral to its business strategy and operations. As a central component of HP’s new Amplify channel partner program launching November 1, HP today issued a call-to-action to its partner community to lean in to driving meaningful change across the global IT industry across the three pillars of Sustainable Impact: people, planet and community – with an emphasis on racial and gender equality.

HP Amplify Impact represents a first-of-its kind partner assessment and training program, providing the tools and resources required to identify potential gaps in the goals partners wish to set and provide guidance on how to achieve those goals. Partners will be recognized via an annual certification and awards program. The company set an ambitious goal of enrolling at least 50 percent of its global channel partners in the voluntary program by 2025.

About HP Reinvent

Inviting its partners to ‘Amplify our Future Together’, HP has crafted an exciting virtual event with an agenda centered around the transformative trends and innovations shaping our world. Partners from around the globe will join the live broadcast and have a host of dynamic on-demand content available from their desktop and podcast to download. HP Reinvent on-demand sessions include:

The New World Order The CEO Agenda Reinventing Capitalism Profit with Purpose Innovation Showcase Growth through Digital Personal Systems Strategy Print Strategy Future of Work Future of Education Future of Sales Future of e-Commerce Selling with Services Partner Sales Strategy Cyber Threat Pandemic Personalization. & Industrial Strategy

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

