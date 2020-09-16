Elizabeth Montoya Appointed to Rubicon’s Board of Directors

Chief of Protocol and Investor Relations expands her leadership role at the company

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that Elizabeth Montoya, the company’s current Chief of Protocol and Investor Relations, and key advisor to the CEO, has been appointed to Rubicon’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled that Elizabeth is joining Rubicon’s Board of Directors,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “As one of our longest-serving executives, Elizabeth has a proven track record of leadership, and has been a central figure in making Rubicon the company it is today. In addition to her new responsibilities as a member of our board, she will continue to help guide the strategic direction of the company and keep us focused on our mission, which is to end waste, in all its forms.”

Elizabeth joined Rubicon in 2011 as its third employee and since that time has led many transformative projects, including the company becoming a Certified B Corporation. This certification means that the company has met, and continues to meet, rigorous standards of social and environmental performance. Rubicon was one of the first, and is one of the largest, B Corps in the world. With each re-certification since 2012, Rubicon’s B Corp score has increased, and in both 2017 and 2018 the company was awarded Best for the World honors for Governance. Then, in 2018 and again in 2019, Rubicon was named Best for the World for Environment in recognition of the company’s environmental and sustainability practices. The company was also named a Great Place to Work® in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

“When I joined Rubicon it was rare to find a company that led with its mission, and it was a pleasure to work with an entrepreneur who put so much focus on culture, people, and the environment, while also driving innovation,” said Elizabeth. “I am proud to have been a part of Rubicon since its earliest days and am honored to serve on its esteemed board.”

Elizabeth played a central role in crafting Rubicon’s original Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) strategy, and has overseen the implementation of world-class governance and compliance standards at the company. She has also led many critical internal projects focused on employee well-being, notably the creation of Rubicon’s Affinity Groups whose purpose is to foster community-building opportunities and inclusion at the company. Elizabeth was also instrumental in establishing best-in-class maternity and paternity leave policies for new parents.

In a prior role as Director of Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR), Elizabeth led Rubicon in becoming a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, and in 2015 she was promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations. This role saw her take on the management of the relationship between Rubicon and key investors such as Fifth Third Bank, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, SUEZ, Wellington, and the New Zealand Superfund. Elizabeth was also co-author of the RUBICONMethod™, the company’s proprietary six-step guide to successful recycling and waste reduction.

Before joining Rubicon, Elizabeth was Director of Programs and Communications at the Humanities Council of Washington, DC, and prior to that she was the Education Program Planner at the U.S. Green Building Council. She attended the Sorbonne University in Paris, holds a B.F.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an M.T.A. from The George Washington University School of Business, where she still serves on the Dean’s Corporate Council, and is a graduate of the Wharton School’s Environmental Sustainability Leadership Program.

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at www.rubicon.com/esg-report/.

