Connected Car Market Projected to Reach $225.16 Billion by 2027 | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players
Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and rise in need of safety & security measures drive . The global connected car marketPORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Connected Car Market by Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered), Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management), and End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report published, the global connected car market generated $63.03 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $225.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and increase in need of safety & security drive the growth of the global connected car market. However, threat of data hacking, high installation cost, and lack of uninterrupted and seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the other hand, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 scenario:
The auto making companies have halted the manufacturing processes due to global lock-down. In addition, the automotive supply chain has become complex and dependent on many providers from different locations, which again restrains the production line.
However, several regions have entered to the recovery phase, and continued the production on a lower scale.
Based on technology, the 4G/LTE segment contributed to three-fifths of the market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the 5G segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the 3G segment.
Based on end user, the OEM segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market in 2019, and is expected to maintain the dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the region across Europe is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Leading market players analyzed in The global connected car market research include CloudMade, LUXOFT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Tesla, and ZUBIE, INC., AT&T, Audi AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Samsung Electronics, Telefonica S.A., TomTom International, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group Plc., Airbiquity Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Intellias Ltd.
