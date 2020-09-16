Airway Clearance System Market To See Record Break Revenue $922 Million By 2026
The growth of the airway clearance system market is due to the surge in respiratory disorders across the globe.
Surge in incidence of cystic fibrosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease & increase in government initiatives to curb respiratory disorders drive the growth of the airway clearance system market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global airway clearance system market highlights that the market is expected to reach $652.17 million by 2018, from $922.1 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Surge in incidence of cystic fibrosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and increase in government initiatives to curb respiratory disorders drive the growth of the global airway clearance system market. However, high costs related to airway clearance systems and side effects of excessive dosage hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in usage of automation in healthcare industry and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions create new opportunities in the industry.
The positive expiratory pressure segment to contribute its dominant position by 2026
Based on type, the positive expiratory pressure segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total share of the global airway clearance system market in 2018, and is expected to contribute its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage in treatment of cystic fibrosis. However, the oscillating PEP devices segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to usage for various respiratory conditions such as diffuse bronchiectasis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The home care settings segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
Based on end user, the home care settings segment held the highest share of the global airway clearance system market, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to technological advancements in the medical devices including reusable, portable, and cost-effective devices. The research also analyzes hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.
North America to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2026
Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airway clearance system market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to the presence of advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness regarding chronic diseases such as cystic fibrosis.
The Major Key Players Are:
Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc., Electromed Inc., Ltd., General Physiotherapy Inc Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., International Biophysical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc., and PARI GmbH, Thayer Medical.
