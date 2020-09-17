GAINSWave® Denver Revived Performance for Men Awarded “2020 TOP SHOCKWAVE THERAPY PROVIDERS” in Colorado By SWSNA

SWSNA President (Left) and RPM-Colorado PA Sarah Kurts (Right) www.rpm-Colorado.com

Shock Wave Society of North America Awards best ESWT award to RPM in Denver for elite success helping men with Erectile Dysfunction (ED) & Testosterone Therapy

GAINSWave Certified Provider’s Thomas & Sarah Kurts, PA, represent the most specialized in Colorado...” — Dr. Alex Volta, DPT

DENVER, COLORADO, US, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPM in Denver, CO, receives “Best In The Shockwave Industry'' award presented by Pres. Ryan Hansmeyer virtually- following COVID-19 Social Distancing and travel restrictions. The 2020 SWSNA SWT Award only honors one provider state-wide. Voting was held online between August and September by SWSNA advisory panel. This award recognizes individual providers and clinic-based groups for excellence in the field of acoustic shock wave therapy, which has grown across America to span several medical specialties including Physical Therapy, Neuropathy, Podiatry, Aesthetic, OBGYN, and Urology.

“We’re proud to recognize RPM-Colorado for their helpfulness, compassion, and clinical acumen. GAINSWave Certified Provider’s Thomas & Sarah Kurts, PA, represent the most specialized in Colorado applying their expertise to help men with impotence, as well as women in the community, achieve their functional health and wellness goals," said SWSNA Executive Dr. Alexander Volta.

In response to receiving this award, Sarah, PA and GAINSWave® Therapy provider at RPM said, “The entire team is thrilled to receive this Award, and we are proud of our community of amazing patients. As I am just returning from serving the National community in the fight against this global pandemic, I commend the men and women I work with daily and we are making big plans to not only go forward this year; but to grow-forward into the future.”

For more than a decade, Sarah Kurts, PA, has provided clients with advanced, non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments to rejuvenate the body and improve daily life. Her state-of-the-art medical center helps both men and women to look (and feel) their best by providing a host of clinically proven solutions. The practice makes an ongoing investment each year in the new therapeutic advancements to provide a broad range of health and wellness options. Providers receive frequent CEU training in emerging technologies to offer Denver new options with great benefits. Revived Performance for Men is among the top speciality centers in the Colorado and even in the country because they introduce treatments that later become best practices.

About The Awardee::

With many FDA-approved products and devices in their state-of-the-art office, RPM is host to an oasis of wellness solutions for men to balance their hormones, restore their erections, live vibrantly without pain, and even offers medical weight loss to help the community look and feel great. They are not restricted to a single technology or technique- unlike one-off clinics with only a handful of in-house devices. Instead, they invest in their skilled providers- focusing on identifying new, custom solutions for every clients’ individual health goals. Their unique vision is to provide patients access to the newest regenerative medicine technologies on demand through their unique collaborations across the medical community. They perform over 10,000 procedures each year. Their solutions are backed by thousands of client success stories and years of use at facilities throughout the United States. The recent awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire RPM team and to the trust their clients place in them.

Focusing on non-surgical treatments including popular skin and hair regeneration prp techniques, RPM is regarded as the best substantiated clinic sharing common ground with Adore Aesthetics. Backed by a growing body of US based medical research, they uniquely pair their shockwave therapeutics to work synergistically with other advanced methods to accelerate the patients healing process.



About the SWSNA Award:

This annual award is presented to healthcare providers throughout America whose outstanding contributions and work in the field of Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy enhancing the quality of life in their community. Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy— also known as acoustic wave therapy and GAINSWave— has rapidly become the gold-standard for the treatment of chronic health conditions that are not otherwise managed by conventional care methods. This includes Erectile Dysfunction, Peyronie’s Disease and over 90 physiotherapy treatment indications widely used across Europe. Awardees are distinguished by their specialty and communities.

Requirements for this professional accolade:

• A minimum of 2 year experience providing Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy

• Maintain a professional membership with the Shock Wave Society of North America

• Demonstrate ESWT proficiency in their medical specialty with over 90% google approval ratings

Q: (SWSNA Pres. Ryan Hansmeyer) “Any final goals for 2020?”

A: (Sarah Kurts, PA) “I love sports. If I could grab the attendance of some of our home-town heroes; like Pro-Athletes from the AVALANCHE, Denver Broncos, or COLORADO ROCKIES. It would help make 2020 feel a little less isolating. I’m not necessarily saying they need to try GAINSWave Therapy, but maybe a little pre-game boost would help them win the championships both on and off the field! RPM-Colorado is the “Home Town Advantage.”