Travis Zipper Announces His Exclusive Interview with Kivo Daily

Insights to Travis Zipper’s motivation, business model, and inspiring advice to get other entrepreneurs revved up and ready to chase their own dreams.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travis Zipper, an educator, mentor, and entrepreneur sat down with Kivo Daily to discuss the value of investing in yourself. In this exclusive interview, Zipper talks about the importance of real-life experience. He says, “There is nothing that will replace actual experience in working with people and helping them live healthier lives.” That’s why he started Wellfitz, a one-on-one mentorship program geared towards helping health coaches and other health care providers further develop themselves and their programs to deliver the best possible service to clients.As an educator and lifelong learner himself, Travis Zipper co-founded the Nutritional Coaching Institute (NCI). As the program grew, certifying more than five thousand professionals since its inception, Zipper realized he was unable to provide the one-on-one support the more advanced students required. That’s where Wellfitz comes in. Its advanced and customized program offers targeted guidance for those who already have experience in the field. For Zipper, Wellfitz is the ultimate investment in yourself as a health coach or practitioner.Those interested in reading the full interview can do so on the official site, or by clicking this link About Travis ZipperTravis Zipper is a health coach, mentor, and entrepreneur based in Huntington Beach, California. Zipper recently launched Wellfitz, a one-on-one mentorship program that aims to guide other health coaches and care providers in their quest to deliver customized, supportive, and transformative services to even the most challenging clients. He is also the owner of the Nutritional Coaching Institute, a company providing top-tier nutritional training for health and wellness professionals. Travis Zipper is currently working towards a doctorate in clinical nutrition at the Maryland University of Integrative Health.To learn more about Travis Zipper, please visit https://www.traviszipper.com/