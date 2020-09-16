Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced its participation at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Schroeder will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 24.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OgFmSwEUQsqpecgx5UEK3g . A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

