Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced its participation at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Schroeder will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 24.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OgFmSwEUQsqpecgx5UEK3g. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, Kimball Health, National, Etc. by National, Kimball Hospitality, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

