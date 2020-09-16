Military Radar Market Size to Hit USD 24.36 Billion by 2027; Increasing Demand for Efficient Radar Systems for Threat Detection Worldwide to Foster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in the military radar market report are Honeywell International (The U.S.), Airbus SAS (Netherlands), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), General Dynamics (The U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military radar market size is projected to reach USD 24.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period. The steady increase in defense spending by major economies around the globe will be the primary growth driver for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Military Radar Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne Radar, Ground Radar, Naval Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, Very Short) By Application (Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Airborne Mapping, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection, Navigation, Others), By Frequency (C-Band, S-Band, X-Band, L-Band, UHF/VHF, Ku/K/Ka-Band), By Component (Transmitter, Antenna, Receiver, Duplexer, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2019, the total military expenditure rose to USD 1917 billion, globally.

Rising by 3.6% from 2018 levels, the largest spenders, who accounted for 62% of the total spending, were the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. Growth in military expenditure in some of the strongest economies in the world bodes well for this market as this would mean increased adoption of advanced defense technologies. Military radar systems, which are critical for militaries to conduct threat detection and surveillance operations, are also likely to experience surging demand as countries look to strengthen their defense capabilities.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-radar-market-101777





The report states that the global market value stood at USD 14.66 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

Comprehensive study of the various factors driving the market;

Qualitative analysis of the market’s restraining factors;

Granular examination of all market segments; and

Actionable research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing market growth.





Market Restraint

Shifting Spending Priorities amid COVID-19 to Hinder Market Growth

The military radar market growth is expected to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as economic downturn in most parts of the world has forced countries to prioritize their spending. For example, in April 2020, the Indian Finance Ministry indicated cuts in defense budget that can go as high as 40%, slashing the USD 73.65 billion allocation earmarked by the government for 2020-21 by a substantial margin.

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), even NATO member states will struggle to meet their target of expending 2% of GDP for defense, with spending in real terms falling even more steeply. Reduced military expenditures will lead to delays in projects and even cancellation of military modernization programs planned, halting the adoption of advanced technologies such as military radars. However, the silver lining is that defense spending by the US and China is expected to remain stable, which may offset some of the losses predicted by companies.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Military Radar Market are:

Honeywell International (The U.S.)

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Thales Group (France)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

General Dynamics (The U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)





Browse a detailed summary of 150 pages research report with ToC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/military-radar-market-101777





Regional Insights

Liberal Defense Spending to Bolster Market Growth in North America

North America, with its market size standing at USD 9.74 billion in 2019, is expected to dominate the military radar market share during the forecast period owing to consistent expansion of the defense budget by the US. Moreover, the region has a strong presence of some of the largest players in the defense sector such as Raytheon and Boeing, who are constantly developing cutting-edge military technologies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate several opportunities for the market on account of modernization of defense arsenal by China and India, intensification of border disputes, and brokering of defense deals with the US and other developed nations. In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by the development of advanced military technologies by Germany, France, Italy, and the UK as well as replacement of obsolete systems with modern ones.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Compete for Securing Defense Contracts

The competitive landscape of the military radar market is being shaped by the cutthroat race for defense contracts that the key players in this market are engaged in. These companies are aiming to enlarge their footprint and strengthen their network globally by providing next-gen military technologies to burgeoning economies.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/military-radar-market-101777





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Radar Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Military Radar Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Military Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Platform Airborne Radar Ground Radar Naval Radar By Range Long Medium Short Very Short By Application Weapon Guidance Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management Airborne Mapping Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection Navigation Others By Frequency C-Band S-Band X-Band L-Band UHF/VHF Ku/Ka-Band By Component Transmitter Antenna Receiver Duplexer Others By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/military-radar-market-101777





Industry Developments:

June 2020: The US Missile Defense Agency awarded a USD 2.3 billion contract to Raytheon Missiles & Defense to produce seven gallium nitrate-based radars as a component of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Part of this contract involves sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

March 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) secured a USD 40 million defense deal to provide indigenously-built military radar systems to Armenia, beating Russia and Poland for the contract. The radar system, called Swathi Weapon Locating Radars, has been developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Radar Development Establishment (RDE).





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

C5ISR Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command, and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026

Military Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Frequency (High, Ultra-High, Super High, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole, Aperture, Travelling Wave, Loop, and Array Antenna), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Combat Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Corvettes, Frigates, Submarines, Destroyers), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Sub-system (Unmanned Vehicle, Self-defense, Situational awareness, Track Management) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: