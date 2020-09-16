HOOKIPA Pharma’s LCMV-based Immunotherapy for HPV16+ Cancers Demonstrates High Immunogenicity, According to Peer Reviewed Article

/EIN News/ -- Peer reviewed article in OncoImmunology demonstrates promising preclinical results for the novel cancer therapy targeting Human Papillomavirus 16 (HPV16) E6/E7

HPV is estimated to cause approximately 5% of the worldwide cancer burden

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced a publication in the peer reviewed, open access journal OncoImmunology of a paper on HB-201, an arenavirus vector-based immunotherapy for Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers currently in clinical trials.

The paper shows that systemically administered HB-201 leads to:

Dose-dependent induction of a robust, systemic cytotoxic T cell response directed against HPV16 proteins;

Tumor infiltration of HPV16 specific cytotoxic T cells; and

Significantly delayed tumor growth or complete tumor clearance accompanied with prolonged survival.

Mice that have cleared tumors post-HB-201 administration developed long-term protection, as demonstrated by the rejection of re-administered tumors. Furthermore, the combination of HB-201 with a checkpoint inhibitor (a-PD-1) increased the anti-tumor efficacy, with more than 77% of treated mice clearing established tumors.

HB-201 is one of HOOKIPA’s lead oncology candidates. It targets HPV16 E6/E7 and is based on the Company’s replicating LCMV (TheraT®) arenaviral vector platform. It is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials (NCT04180215) for HPV16+ cancers alone and in combination with an approved checkpoint inhibitor.

“HPV-associated cancers, especially head and neck cancers, remain a significant health concern, as no curative therapies are currently available. We are very pleased that these results suggest that the HB-201 program can be a promising therapy for HPV+ cancers,” said Igor Matushansky, MD, PhD, HOOKIPA’s Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Research and Development.

Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, is estimated to cause about 5% of the worldwide burden of cancers. This includes approximately 99% of cases in cervical, up to 60% of head and neck, 70% of vaginal and 88% of anal cancers.

The majority of these cancers are caused by the HPV serotype 16. Most infections with HPV are cleared from the body with no lasting consequences. However, in some cases, HPV DNA becomes integrated into chromosomal DNA. When host cells take up this DNA, they express the HPV E6 and E7 proteins. This uptake can potentially lead to cancer since expression of these proteins leads to alterations in cell cycle control, which in turn predisposes these cells to become cancerous. The publication, “Live-attenuated lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus-based vaccines for active immunotherapy of HPV16-positive cancer”, is available online in OncoImmunology .

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, non-replicating (VaxWave®) and replicating (TheraT®), induce robust antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target antigen presenting cells in vivo to activate the immune system. Both technologies enable repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. As a monotherapy, our replicating arenavirus technology has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches.

HOOKIPA’s non-replicating prophylactic Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients awaiting kidney transplantation. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to research arenavirus-based functional cures for HIV and chronic Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The lead replicating arenavirus oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus 16-positive cancers. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HB-201 was initiated in December 2019. The HB-202 IND application was cleared by the FDA in June 2020.

