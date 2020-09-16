InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection for the New Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and Apple iPad Air

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield ®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today unveiled new screen protection solutions designed to protect the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple Watch SE , and Apple iPad Air (4th Gen). The Apple Watch product lineup includes GlassFusion+ and Ultra Clear+, and the iPad Air product lineup includes Glass Elite VisionGuard®+.



“Drops and impacts happen, and when they do, we want our customers to know their new Apple Watch or iPad Air is protected by the world’s best screen protectors and lifetime warranty,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, marketing for ZAGG Brands. “With InvisibleShield, our customers are free to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices without the fear of a scratched, cracked, or shattered screen.”

The product lineup for Apple Watch includes:

GlassFusion+ is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The screen protector absorbs shock and disperses impact forces while additional components protect the device screen from scuffs and prevent cracks from starting and spreading.

is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The screen protector absorbs shock and disperses impact forces while additional components protect the device screen from scuffs and prevent cracks from starting and spreading. Ultra Clear+ is an ultra-thin film screen protector that delivers advanced high-definition clarity. It features Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology that makes InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ feel and look as great as the device’s own screen.

Available product for the iPad Air is backward compatible with the 11-in iPad Pro and includes Glass Elite VisionGuard+, which promotes overall digital wellness and features the following:

Eyesafe ® technology—protects against the damaging effects of exposure to high-energy visible blue light without changing the screen colors or peak resolution.

technology—protects against the damaging effects of exposure to high-energy visible blue light without changing the screen colors or peak resolution. ClearPrint ™ technology—this oil-dispersing hydrophilic treatment, exclusive to InvisibleShield, allows finger movement to glide more efficiently and delivers a hassle-free, easy clean surface that is compatible with high-frequency cleaning.

technology—this oil-dispersing hydrophilic treatment, exclusive to InvisibleShield, allows finger movement to glide more efficiently and delivers a hassle-free, easy clean surface that is compatible with high-frequency cleaning. GlassElite—InvisibleShield’s strongest screen protection ever.

Pricing & Availability:

GlassFusion+ ($29.99) and Ultra Clear+ ($14.99) for Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are now available on InvisibleShield.com and other major retailers and ZAGG Franchise locations nationwide.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($59.99) for iPad Air will be available in October on InvisibleShield.com and other major retailers and ZAGG Franchise locations nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty1 and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device2. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.3 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

2Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details

3The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2017- July 2020

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, VisionGuard, and ClearPrint are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Apple, Apple Watch, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

﻿Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65670edd-81e1-424e-a5de-76439676405d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f6896f9-1468-4ab9-b05a-5503c76d965c