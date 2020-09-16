Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of LexinFintech Holdings, LTD. ("LexinFintech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LX) investors that acquired securities between April 30, 2019 and August 24, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that LexinFintech issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. LexinFintech is the subject of a report issued by Grizzly Research on August 25, 2020. According to the report, the LexinFintech reported delinquency rates that were “unfathomably low” by engaging in a scheme in which it provided funds to borrowers that were in default in order to make their payments. It is also claimed in this report that the LexinFintech’s web traffic is far too low to match its purported rate of growth. Shares of LexinFintech fell sharply on that same day in response to this news.

