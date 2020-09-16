Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Alteryx, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Alteryx, Inc. ("Alteryx" or "the Company") (NYSE: AYX) investors that acquired securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020.

It is alleged within the complaint filed in this class action that throughout the class period, defendants made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose facts that were materially adverse in regard to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company was unable to close large deals within the quarter, leading to deals being downsized or postponed to subsequent quarters; (2) that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses in order to attract new customers; (3) that, due to the nature of adoption licenses, it was reasonably likely that the Company’s revenue would decline as a result; and (4) that, positive statements made by the Defendant about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

