Blue Star Foods Corp. Signs Agreement To Supply National Restaurant Chain

/EIN News/ -- CEO Sees Signs of Improvement In Restaurant Industry And Economy

Miami, Florida, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC), (“Blue Star”), a sustainable seafood company, announces today that it recently signed a supply contract with a major North American fast-casual restaurant chain. In early August 2020, Blue Star and a national restaurant chain entered into a supply contract, wherein Blue Star will supply its customer with pasteurized crabmeat that was sustainability harvested in Vietnam.

The Company’s Chairman and CEO, John Keeler stated, “We view this as a sign of improving confidence in the restaurant industry and the overall economy. Many parts of the seafood sector have been under pressure since March of this year, because of state-mandated, health-related closures of restaurants. For us to be awarded a sizable contract means things may be returning to normal.” He further added. “We pride ourselves on the sustainable way we source our crab and that our supply chain can reach 100% traceability. National restaurant and supermarket chains have shown a new focus to make this a priority over other factors, and we think that Blue Star as a company is uniquely positioned to benefit from some of those trends.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a sustainable seafood company that processes, packages and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore and Hong Kong. The company headquarters is in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoods.com .