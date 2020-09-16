Sports Venues of Florida Announces Shadow Gaming to Start Its Premium Subscription Service

/EIN News/ -- Revenue Begins November 2020



TAMPA, FL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming to start its premium subscription service which brings in revenues starting November 2020.

Shadow Gaming was just an idea in late March 2020. Serious work began in May 2020. In just five short months Shadow Gaming has gone from concept to a revenue producing force in the eSports space. Our portal for players, organizers and leagues will be in beta testing starting the 21st of October to make sure all features will be tested before going live. Our interactive website will provide an array of different options allowing self-registration for players, organizers, and leagues to compete on all scheduled events. Each registrant will have their administration panel. The players can update their profile, see their stats and competitor’s stats scorecard in real-time so they can be reviewed before or after events. Organizers can set up their events on games that we accept based on our rules and submit them to us for approval. We are ready to be part of the exponential growth of the industry that is expected to grow to almost 140 billion by 2021.

The company is working on multiple revenue streams; these revenue streams will help the company bring in much anticipated cash flow. The following four paragraphs are brief descriptions of all the revenue streams we are developing and will be online starting in November 2020.

The first revenue stream is our monthly premium subscription service where players can, regardless of skill, win cash prizes and non-cash of unprecedented sizes for amateur play.

The second revenue stream is Studios/Games developers; there is an average of 100 games or more released by Indie developers every week. Studios need to promote games to get them out into the player’s eyeballs. It is logical for them to use and pay for our database of players to promote their game titles.

The third revenue stream is selling advertising space and time on our platform. We will monetize our website traffic with banners, Twitch Channel, YouTube, Facebook videos, sponsor by registration page ads, create a landing page for sponsors and create yearly special events by large brands. We can have multiple brands sponsor and make one large event monthly. This would potentially include companies like Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Pepsi, Frito-Lay and alike. We will be giving sponsor names to prizes like Red Bull Players Cup as an example. There is no limit to our potential.

The fourth revenue stream is (EGBN) eSports Games Broadcasting Network ( advertising tool ).

We will create a caster's dream by consolidating all streaming platforms in one place. Having. our commentary for all events in our Esports Broadcasting Channel like any live sports network. We can broadcast live events from anywhere on the planet in a centralized channel.

Shadow Gaming President Luis A Arce said, “We need the shareholders and investors of Sports Venues of Florida to look at the big picture and join us in our vision to make our company a force in the esports industry.”

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating several subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

