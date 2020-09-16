Aeris, Dealer-FX and Mitsubishi Motors North America Launch Partnership to Connect Mitsubishi Customers with Mobile Dealer Services

Dealer-FX Integration enables Aeris Mobile App Users to Easily Manage Vehicle Maintenance Care

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), Dealer-FX , the leading service lane technology provider for automotive retailers and OEMs, and Mitsubishi Motors North America today announced a partnership that enables Mitsubishi customers in the U.S. to schedule and manage service appointments at Mitsubishi dealerships from the My Mitsubishi Connect app. The Aeris Mobility Services platform’s integration with Dealer-FX’s ONE Platform enables users to view service and maintenance needs as reported by the car and then schedule appointments in seconds.

“Our partnership with Dealer-FX and Mitsubishi Motors North America kicks off Aeris’ next chapter of work to help auto OEMs engage much more closely with their drivers. By enabling connected vehicle app users to easily take care of their vehicles via their dealerships, we’re promoting more dynamic customer engagement, and that can lead to more powerful brand loyalty for the future,” said Kunal Rupani, Head of Product, Platform and Mobile, Aeris.

Dealer-FX’s ONE Platform is a cloud-based system that integrates with OEM data, leading DMS providers, and third-party systems to make service departments more efficient and profitable. “With innovative mobile solutions, we help OEMs and their dealers deliver the best experience to their customers at every stage of service,” said Adam Kraft, vice president, product development at Dealer-FX. “Partnering with Aeris and Mitsubishi enhances the customer experience for Mitsubishi owners by making vehicle maintenance care simple.” Kraft added.



The Aeris Mobility Services Platforms’ Dealer-FX integration is the latest advancement from Aeris, which earlier this year announced the Aeris Mobility Suite —the only end-to-end, cloud-agnostic, IoT product suite purpose-built to help automotive OEMs win in a connected world. The Suite offers best-in-class, modular software components needed to rapidly deploy new connected vehicle programs globally, and to upgrade existing software infrastructure to improve customer engagement and retention—all within one year, and at a fraction of the cost.

“Mobile dealer services like the Aeris and Dealer-FX integration are exactly what we need as auto OEMs to nurture relationships with our customers and promote retention,” said Bryan Arnett, director, Digital Product Strategy, Mitsubishi Motors R&D America. “By tapping into the enormous mobile user customer segment, we can drive more traffic to our dealerships and create more lasting relationships to nourish the sales pipeline,” he explained.

For more information on Aeris connected mobile services visit here.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

About Dealer-FX

Dealer-FX is reinventing service lane technology to help automotive retailers grow their business, retain more customers, and become more efficient. Through advanced data integrations and mobile technology, Dealer-FX streamlines processes and communication for service departments while delivering convenience, transparency, and trust to consumers. Dealer-FX offers powerful solutions for every stage of service and is backed with the best client support in the industry.

Dealer-FX is the exclusive or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and has more than 2,500 dealership clients. Dealer-FX is based in Toronto, ON, and is backed by the strength and resources of HGGC.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand’s seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e504e0f2-b55d-4dd5-96f3-d8b46decf51f.