South Carolina Dental Association Endorses iCoreRx Electronic Prescribing Software

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the endorsement of iCoreRx by the South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA). The cloud-based e-Prescribing software increases operational speed, helps reduce prescription abuse and increases practice profitability.



This is the second endorsement of an iCoreConnect product by SCDA. In 2016, the Association endorsed iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email. “We are thrilled the South Carolina Dental Association has vetted and selected another service by iCoreConnect,” states iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “iCoreRx eliminates multiple disconnected steps in the prescription writing process. Now, SCDA members have access to a streamlined and more secure way of serving their patients.”

Established in 1869, SCDA currently represents and serves 2,000 member dentists in South Carolina. “SCDA is pleased to offer another excellent product from iCoreConnect to our membership,” explains J. David Moss, DMD, Chairman, SCDA Member Benefits Group, Inc. “This is a top-notch company with a reliable management team. Not to mention, their customer service does an exemplary job with setup and support. In our three years with iCoreConnect, we have found the management team to be proactive and the support to be highly responsive to our members.”

iCoreRx speeds up workflow for practices. That appeals to Dr. Moss, “iCoreRx has a common-sense approach compared to other products.” He continues, “I expect our member dentists will appreciate the ease of getting the prescription quickly to the pharmacy. Also, doctors can review patient prescription history of every medication and dose dispensed from just about any pharmacy in the country. The ability to be fully aware of the patient's full medication profile is critical when making prescribing choices.”

Starting January 1, 2021 all prescribers in South Carolina will be required to e-Prescribe all controlled substances (Schedule II-V). “With iCoreRx, doctors can e-Prescribe ALL medications, including controlled substances. Their workflow is further expedited as they can e-Prescribe on office computers, laptop, tablet or phone as well as search for drug information using the built-in LexicompⓇ directory,” shares McDermott.

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software is cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email and referral network), iCoreDental (dental practice management) and iCoreMD (medical EHR).

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About South Carolina Dental Association

Established in 1869, the South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA) is a non-profit association that currently represents and serves more than 2,000 member dentists in South Carolina. SCDA is a leader in the promotion of oral health care excellence and the advancement of the profession of dentistry in South Carolina. The Association provides services such as lobbying, legal counsel, continuing education opportunities, publications, insurance services, and practitioner networking and legislative events for members and community alike.

