HP Announces PC Innovations for Hybrid Work Environments at HP Reinvent Partner Event

/EIN News/ -- Delivers productivity and collaboration experiences for working between the home, the office, or on-the-go

Makes meaningful innovations accessible and ‘as a service’ solutions flexible for partners and customers of all sizes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event, the company announced a range of devices and solutions designed to help people boost productivity, collaborate with ease, and work anywhere, with strong security.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted work environments around the world and it’s clear that hybrid working environments are the new normal. Nearly half of business professionals are working remotely1 and the importance of productivity at home is clear: people want faster PCs and faster internet.2 For IT organizations, 60% are finding ways to support more flexible work arrangements to provide the same level of support at home as users get in office.3 At the same time, more than 40% of IT departments are prioritizing built-in security on employee endpoint devices.4

“With workspaces at home becoming the status quo and businesses supporting their workforce both remotely and back in the office, the PC is essential in these hybrid working environments,” said Andy Rhodes, global head of Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We’re making our most premium experiences more accessible with new laptops that offer greater mobility to work from anywhere, desktops that bring powerhouse performance to small workspaces, monitors that enable collaboration and support wellbeing, and services that offer comprehensive and flexible solutions – all to support the business transformation happening today.”

ENABLING NEW WAYS OF WORKING

With a starting weight of under one kg5 and long battery life, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is designed to keep users productive around the home, in the office, or on-the-go. HP Sure View Reflect allows users to work discreetly,6 Wi-Fi 67 and 4G LTE8 makes it easy to get connected, and the keyboard provides a smooth and quiet typing experience. Additional features include:

Sleek and built with sustainability in mind. An elevated design provides a premium feel that is compact yet sturdy, and the all-metal design has over 62% of mechanical parts made from recycled materials – a proud addition to HP's world's most sustainable PC portfolio.

Solid performance. Boost productivity when powered with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors, optional Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, and latest integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics.

Sanitization features. Designed to withstand 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes,10 users can sanitize with confidence.

HP also introduced the HP ProBook 600 G8 and HP ProBook 400 G8 PC Series built for professionals at growing companies who move from desk to meeting room to home. With an enhanced design and optional quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors,11 the latest ProBook 600 and ProBook 400 PCs continue to deliver the commercial performance, security, and durability that users need.

For users who need more power to keep up with serious workloads, HP unveiled new Elite and Pro desktops designed to meet the demands of a multi-task work-day with a choice of form factors.

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series PCs features an upgraded chassis for a modern look and new flexibility and expandability options for personalization. HP Run Quiet Design acoustics minimize noise levels to help users focus and VR-ready capabilities enable high performance workloads. The desktop series allow users to experience enterprise-class productivity, plus industry-leading reliability, security, and manageability in their choice of form factors.

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Desktop Mini PC is a compact, high-performance PC that fits easily into an open office when paired with the optional Mini-in-One display. 12

is a compact, high-performance PC that fits easily into an open office when paired with the optional Mini-in-One display. The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Small Form Factor is part of the world’s first AMD-based small form factor business class desktop PCs with dual M.2 drive capability.13

The HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series PCs features the latest AMD Ryzen™ PRO Series Desktop Processors14 for powerful performance and versatile options with quieter and energy-efficient designs for growing businesses.

With nearly half of employees working without a good work-from-home setup15 and 60% of remote workers without a dedicated work space,16 HP introduced new monitors designed with collaboration, wellness, and space in mind.

The HP E24d and E27d Conferencing Monitors empower users with everything they need to virtually collaborate. These Zoom-compatible monitors allow users to effortlessly video conference with the integrated pop-up webcam, microphone, and attached speaker bar without having to buy or connect additional accessories. This clean desk solution is completed with docking, so with a single cable from this monitor, users can connect their laptop and all their PC essentials with 100W USB-C® power delivery.

When hands-on productivity is needed, the HP E24t G4 FHD Touch Monitor allows users to interact with content onscreen, without distracting glare and fingerprint smudges. Get the right set-up for a comfortable workspace with four-way ergonomics and HP Eye Ease, which addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift. Responsibly made with more than 80% of its plastics being recycled17 and 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging.18

DELIVERING NEW WAYS OF BUYING AND MANAGING

With 57% of small- to mid-sized business owners planning to adopt options for employees to work from home in the long-term,19 they are struggling to manage, protect, and support their remote employees while ensuring business continuity.

HP understands the complexity and challenges businesses face in today’s unpredictable climate and is bringing to market a new solution-oriented program providing peace of mind and ultimate productivity. HP Business Boost20 provides the right technology, security, and support services enabling small to mid-sized businesses to manage the workforce evolution at an affordable monthly cost.

HP Business Boost provides:

IT support at your fingertips. Each solution includes essential services, and if an organization needs managed or unmanaged IT solutions, there are a variety of premium service and security upgrades.

Each solution includes essential services, and if an organization needs managed or unmanaged IT solutions, there are a variety of premium service and security upgrades. Powerful devices that keep business going. Supplies employees with the hardware they need to stay productive when working from home, including Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards, and more.

Supplies employees with the hardware they need to stay productive when working from home, including Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards, and more. Work now, pay over time. Available at an affordable monthly cost that makes IT expenses more predictable.

To help businesses better manage the device lifecycle, the HP Device as a Service (DaaS)21 program has been updated and simplified. Customers around the world now have a consistent solution – whether they operate in a single country or globally – and can customize their DaaS program with additional, optional HP or Partner Services, to better address their needs. For partners, the updated HP DaaS program serves as a foundation to build tailored solutions for their customers, and HP Integrated Financial Solutions provides flexible payment solutions to help secure new customers and optimize refresh opportunities in the future. HP TechPulse, the analytics platform that drives services in HP DaaS, is constantly evolving to put the power of insights and AI into the hands of our customers and partners.

Pricing and Availability22

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is expected to be available in November. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available in November. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP ProBook 600 G8 PC Series is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $1,169.

is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $1,169. HP ProBook 400 G8 PC Series is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $729.

is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $729. HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Desktop Mini PC is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $939.

is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $939. HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Small Form Factor PC is expected to be available in October for a starting price of $929.

is expected to be available in October for a starting price of $929. HP Desktop 405 G6 Desktop Mini PC is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $649.

is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $649. HP Desktop 405 G6 Small Form Factor PC is expected to be available in October in select markets.

is expected to be available in October in select markets. HP E24D and E27D G4 Conferencing Monitors are expected to be available in October for $369, and $499, respectively.

are expected to be available in October for $369, and $499, respectively. HP E24t G4 Touch Monitor is expected to be available in December for $349.

is expected to be available in December for $349. HP Business Boost is expected to be available starting in the Fall in select countries through HP channel partners for monthly payments starting at $29.99 a month.

is expected to be available starting in the Fall in select countries through HP channel partners for monthly payments starting at $29.99 a month. HP Device as a Service updates are available now.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.﻿



1 HP Proprietary Research. Intel Share. 600 ITDMs in US, UK, and Australia. August 2020.

2 Based on an HP survey of 2554 consumers in US, UK, France, China and Australia, June 2020.

3 Remote work changing landscape, IT Leader View, May 2020.

4 Remote work changing landscape, IT Leader View, May 2020.

5 250 nit panel, HP Sure View Reflect, multiple SODIMMs, WWAN, 53Whr battery, and backlit keyboard not available on configurations starting at less than 1 kg.

6 HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen is an optional feature that must be configured at purchase and is designed to function in landscape orientation.

7 Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax devices.

8 WWAN is an optional feature, requires factory configuration and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

9 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT® Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT® Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

10 Select household wipes can be safely used to clean HP Elite, Workstation PCs and HP Pro 635 Aero G7 up to 1,000 wipes: See wipe manufacturer’s instructions for disinfecting and the HP cleaning guide for HP tested wipe solutions at How to Sanitize Your HP Device Whitepaper (http://h20195.www2.hp.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=4AA7-7610ENW) Not applicable to HP Elite c1030 Chromebook.

11 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

12 HP Mini-in-One 24 Display sold separately. PC must be configured with optional USB-C® with 100W Power Delivery card.

13 Based on business class desktops between 3 and 13L with AMD Pro processors, Windows Pro, up to 11 USB ports, TPM with and two M.2 slots for NVME SSD storage as of August 2020.

14 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

15 Covid19 Insights Update, HP Customer Insights, 2020.

16 Covid19 Insights Update, HP Customer Insights, 2020.

17 Recycled plastic content percentage is based on the definition set in the IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT standard.

18 100% outer box packaging made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers. Fiber cushions made from 100% recycled wood fiber and organic material. Any plastic cushions are made from >90% recycled plastic.

19 https://smallbiztrends.com/2020/05/remote-work-after-pandemic-survey.html .

20 Minimum purchase requirements apply. Financing should be directly obtained by the Customer and is available through HP’s endorsed finance partners to qualified customers. It may be subject to credit checks by the finance partner and execution of their standard documentation. The warranty and support services coverage should match the finance term e.g. if the customer opts for a 3-year finance term, then the hardware should be covered for that entire duration with Pick up & Return Care Pack or base warranty (3/3/3). Check Care Pack Central to verify PC compatibility: http://cpc.ext.hp.com/portal/site/cpc/ . The rates and terms of the offer may vary based on customer’s credit rating, offering types, services and/or equipment type and options. Other charges, including without limitation, taxes, fees and shipping charges, may apply. Not all HP products are eligible and not all customers may qualify. Other restrictions may apply. HP reserves the right to change or cancel this program at any time without notice. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

21 HP DaaS is sold separately and includes hardware, repair services, and analytics components and may include financing. HP DaaS requirements may vary by region or by Authorized HP DaaS Service Partner. Please contact your local HP Representative or Authorized DaaS Partner for specific details in your location. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

22 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.