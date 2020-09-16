AGF Announces September 2020 Cash Distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on September 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on September 30, 2020.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGF.com.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances the fund will be able to obtain its net asset value at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you.



AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



