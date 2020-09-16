Versus Systems Launches Rewards with HP into $78 Billion Dollar Asia Pacific Market

Versus is now available in HP OMEN and Pavilion in China

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) announces the first Asia-Pacific launch of its patented in-game rewards platform. OMEN Rewards, powered by Versus, is now available in China inside HP (NYSE: HPQ) OMEN Command Center – pre-installed in HP OMEN and Pavilion laptops and desktops and also available on the Windows App Store.



According to Newzoo’s 2020 Global Games Market Report, the Asia-Pacific's gaming market will have approximately 1.4 billion gamers by the end of 2020 which is more than half of all players worldwide. The same report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will generate $78.4 billion in gaming revenues in 2020 - accounting for almost half of all gaming revenues globally.

About OMEN Rewards

OMEN Rewards is the result of a multi-year collaboration between HP and Versus Systems that has Versus’ patented prizing platform integrated into HP’s OMEN Command Center. OMEN Command Center is available for download by any Windows10 PC via the Windows Store. OMEN Rewards allows everyone running the OMEN Command Center app to play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game and in-app prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .