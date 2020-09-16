Isoray to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 23 at 1:40 p.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body.

