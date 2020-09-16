Electric Fencing Market Size to Reach USD 438.5 Million by 2027; Backed by Increasing Adoption of Technology Worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in the electric fencing market are Dare Products (U.S.), Gallagher (U.S.), High Tech Pet (U.S.), Kencove (U.S.), Mpumalanga (South Africa), Parker McCrory Mfg Co (U.S.), PetSafe (U.S.), Premier1Supplies (U.S.), Tru-Test Group (NewZeland), Woodstream (U.S.), and more companies mentioned

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric fencing market is expected to showcase an exponential growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.71% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the increasing adoption of this fencing by the farmers to protect their livestock from wild animals. Additionally, the adoption of technology by the companies is expected to boost the demand for these products globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Electric Fencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Fence and Portable Fence), By Application (Agriculture, Wild Animals, Pets, Security, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” mentions that the market stood at USD 349.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 438.4 million by 2027.





COVID-19 Impacts the Global Defense Budgets

According to the World Bank Forecast, the global economy is expected to shrink by 5.2% in 2020 that hints at the deepest recession since World War 2. Owing to the shrinking GDP and a falling economy as a result of the novel coronavirus, there is a major reduction in the defense budget across the globe. This is expected to hinder the market to some extent. However, collective efforts to contain the spread of the disease are expected to drive the market back to normalcy. Additionally, the growing concerns over territorial intrusion are driving the nations to upgrade their defense system that is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-fence-market-103521





Electric fencing is a type of barrier that prevents animals and humans to enter the restricted area. These fencings give a mild electric shock that causes discomfort to the subject and deters him from entering the prohibited region. Today, electric fences are majorly used for defense and agricultural purposes. Additionally, they are used for surveillance in high-security areas such as prisons and military installations. With the advancement in technology, the manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative products that include solar-powered electric fencing that is gaining popularity across the globe.







What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships and collaborations that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Sign Contracts to Expand Their Product Portfolios and Boost Sales Revenue

The global electric fence market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies that are striving to strengthen their positions and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. They are signing contracts with the other companies to expand their electric fencing portfolio and further boost their sales revenue. The other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to maintain their presence that is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Browse a detailed summary of 200 pages research report with ToC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-fence-market-103521





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Electric Fencing Market are:

Dare Products (U.S.)

Gallagher (U.S.)

High Tech Pet (U.S.)

Kencove (U.S.)

Mpumalanga (South Africa)

Parker McCrory Mfg Co (U.S.)

PetSafe (U.S.)

Premier1Supplies (U.S.)

Tru-Test Group (NewZeland)

Woodstream (U.S.)





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption by Farmers across Farmlands to Favor Growth

The electric fencing works as a major deterrent for wild animals to enter the farmlands and destroy the crops and livestock. Farmers have been suffering huge economic losses owing to the destruction caused by the wild animals. To curb such wild animal attacks, the farmers are focusing on installing electric fences to prevent crop and livestock destruction. For instance, in 2019, the Forest Department in Kerala, India installed electric fences and dug trenches that run over several kilometers across the forest borders to prevent the entry of wild animals. The increasing adoption of fencing products to prevent economic loss by the farmers is expected to bode well for the growth of the electric fence market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Permanent Fence Segment Held the Largest Market Share

The permanent fence segment, based on type, held the largest market share and is expected to experience a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of the electric type of fencing by the defense forces to protect the international borders.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/electric-fence-market-103521





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Focus on National Security to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global electric fencing market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing focus on national security that is propelling the defense forces to install fencing to prevent intrusion. The region stood at USD 166.8 million in 2019.

The electric fencing market in Malaysia growing with high technological advancements. The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase a significant growth owing to the increasing demand for fencing products by homeland security between 2020 and 2027.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electric Fencing Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electric Fencing Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Electric Fencing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Permanent Fence Portable Fence Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Agriculture Wild Animals Pets Security Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-fence-market-103521





Key Industry Development

August 2020 – AMAROK announced the launch of FORTIFEYE, the first-ever integrated electric fencing monitoring system. The technologically advanced system is designed to deter theft, detain criminals, and detect suspicious activity.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By System (Modeling And Simulation, Communication System, Rescue And Recovery Systems, Intelligence And Surveillance System, Detection And Monitoring System, Weapon System,), By End Use (Cyber Security, CBRNE Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering, Critical Infrastructure Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

C5ISR Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command, and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Size , Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Advanced Combat Helmet, Life Safety Jacket, Protective Eyewear, Body Armor, Tactical Vest, and Pelvic Protection System), By Application (Ground, Airborne, and Naval), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: