Increasing Demand for Advanced Displays to Boost the Growth of Global Display Dielectric Materials Market - Exclusive Report [220 pages] by Research Dive

Global display dielectric materials market is projected to witness an exponential growth during the period of forecast. The OLED technology type segment is anticipated to foresee largest market share. By application, the 3D segment will be most profitable throughout the forecast period. The North America market for display dielectric materials is estimated to create huge growth opportunities for the industry players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by Research Dive states that the Global Display Dielectric Materials Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and is projected to garner a revenue of $ 88,004.9 billion during the period of forecast from 2019 to 2026.

The global market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. The report delivers in-depth insights on opportunities, vital segments, restraints, drivers, and prominent players of the global market. Our analysts stated that mounting demand for advanced displays and distinctive features of advanced displays are some of the significant factors driving the growth of global display dielectric materials market. Continuous technical advancements in product manufacturing coupled with emerging enhanced displays are predicted to create enormous opportunities in the global market. However, price volatility of raw materials and high cost of advanced materials are major restraints for the growth of global display dielectric materials industry.

OLED Technology Segment to be Most Lucrative

Based on technology, the global market for display dielectric materials is segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, TFT-LCD, DLP, Display, and Plasma technology. Of these technology types, the LED technology segment valued at $8,622.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach up to $18,261.0 million during the period of forecast. This is majorly due to the a drastic switch of people towards LED displays owing to its enormous benefits such as slim screen, enhanced appearance, and glossy design. On the other hand, the second largest market share will be held by LCD technology owing to its wide usage displays in consumer electronics. This segment is estimated to surpass $15,048.8 million by the end of 2026.

3D Application Segment to be Most Profitable

On the basis of application, the global industry is segmented into transparent, conventional, 3D, and flexible display. The conventional display segment accounted for $27,159.3 million in 208, and is expected to generate a revenue of $48,490.7 million by the end of forecast period. This is mainly because c=these displays are used for conventional purposes such as promotional tools, advertising screens, electronic screens, and others. Along with conventional display, the 3D displays application is anticipated to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2026. This segment is expected to generate a revenue of $18,657.0 million during the forecast period.



North America Region to Create Huge Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the global industry is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America display dielectric materials market valued at $18,873.3 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $21,033.2 million revenue by 2026. This is mainly because of growing adoption of dielectric displays or mobile, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for display dielectric materials is estimated to dominate the market throughout the period of forecast. This dominance is majorly due to the presence of various manufacturing facilities in this region.

Some of the key players of the Global Display Dielectric Materials Market:



LG Chem Corning UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Asahi India Glass Limited DuPont DIC CORPORATION JSR Corporation SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Merck KGaK Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.

These players are adopting various strategies such as product developments, new technology introductions, R&D activities, and technological collaborations to gain a strong position in the global industry.

The report offers the performance, business tactics, financial performance, and product/service offerings of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis. – Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

