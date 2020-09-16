Ocugen to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced it will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 21 at 1:40 p.m.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present virtually to provide an update on the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform as well as its novel biologic product candidate. He will highlight Ocugen’s lead product candidate, OCU400, which has the potential to treat many forms of retinitis pigmentosa and just received its fourth FDA orphan drug designation. Dr. Musunuri will share Ocugen’s recent accomplishments and its upcoming planned near and medium-term milestones.

Presentation Details:

Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 1:40 PM (Eastern Time)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/ocgn/2698839

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will take place virtually on September 21-23.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.