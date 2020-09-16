VitalHub Announces Deployment of Intouch with Health’s Solution to Major New Cancer Hospital, Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the deployment of newly-acquired Intouch with Health’s digital patient flow solution at newly-built Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool (“CCC-L” or “Clatterbridge”).



The new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool (CCC-L) is a major new hospital that will transform cancer care in one of the worst-affected areas of the UK, and is part of The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust. Clatterbridge has deployed VitalHub’s newly acquired Intouch with Health’s digital patient flow solution, to help improve the patient experience and drive efficiency across its cancer clinics.

Clatterbridge, an 11-storey hospital, is part of a £162m investment in transforming cancer services across Cheshire and Merseyside. The hospital has deployed Intouch with Health’s central outpatient flow management platform to allow staff and clinicians to track the location and status of patients for the duration of their appointment, as well as room and resource management to control clinic allocation and room occupancy across its three sites. The Trust has also introduced self-service kiosks to allow patients to register their arrival without attending reception and digital patient calling screens to transfer patients from waiting areas to clinic rooms when appropriate.

“A quick check-in process with no queues and clear instructions on where to wait, followed by discreet, clear instructions when the clinician is ready to see the patient make a huge difference to their overall experience. Many patients have already commented on how easy and straight forward the process is,” said Jeni Bradshaw, Digital Programme Manager at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust. “Intouch with Health’s technology is helping us operate much more efficient clinics. Staff are notified of a patient’s arrival on the live dashboard and can see which clinic they are attending and which waiting room they have been directed to.”

She continued: “Staff are given visibility into the status of a given patient, including whether they’ve arrived, where they’re located, and whether they’ve been called for their appointment. This is all supplemented by the digital management of clinic allocation and room utilisation across our three sites using the central dashboard. Clinical staff can review room availability and arrange job plans accordingly with access to a clear view of clinics across the whole Trust, which has previously been difficult to visualise.”

“As new healthcare facilities continue to be developed, there is a considerable opportunity to implement automated patient visibility and operational management solutions that streamline efficiencies and improve access to care,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Having been selected in a competitive scenario by CCC-L - a prestigious, world-leading cancer centre - demonstrates the depth of our product platform, and evidences the market need to deploy these solutions across premier healthcare sites.”

ABOUT CLATTERBRIDGE CANCER CENTRE:

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is one of the largest, networked cancer centres in the UK, employing 1,000 staff members and treating 30,000 patients each year. Combining world-class clinical services, research and academic excellence, we are one of the UK’s leading providers of non-surgical cancer treatment including pioneering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and eye proton therapy.

As well as caring for more than 2.3 million people in Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, the Isle of Man and parts of Lancashire, Clatterbridge’s reputation and specialist services attract national and international cancer patients. Consistently rated one of the best-performing hospitals, in the Care Quality Commission’s national inpatient survey Clatterbridge achieved the top scores in England on six measures including cleanliness, privacy and being told about possible side-effects of medication. For more information, visit www.clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk or follow us @CCCNHS on Twitter.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

