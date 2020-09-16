FTI Consulting Introduces Real Estate Business Transformation Services Offering

/EIN News/ -- Will Help Companies Manage Change, Drive Finance and Operational Excellence and Accelerate Value Creation

Josh Herrenkohl Joins to Lead Real Estate Business Transformation Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that its Real Estate Solutions industry practice has introduced the Real Estate Business Transformation offering for real estate owners and users, a new service offering to help companies better manage the fast-paced change taking place across the real estate industry. Josh Herrenkohl has joined FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director and Real Estate Business Transformation Leader.

FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Business Transformation practice helps organizations navigate an evolving business environment characterized by significant and fast-paced disruption. The Business Transformation practice, which includes Technology and Operating Services, Analytics and Data Management Services, Financial Reporting and Accounting Managed Services, and Corporate Real Estate Strategy Services, works with organizations to help them adapt, thrive and seize new opportunities in a highly competitive environment.

Jahn S. Brodwin , a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Strategic and Transaction Advisory group within the Real Estate Solutions industry practice at FTI Consulting, said, “Our new Business Transformation offering will serve the needs of both real estate owners and investors, as well as corporate users of commercial, industrial, retail and hospitality real estate. No one would argue that the current environment is not characterized by disruption and change, but we expect the real estate industry to experience significant disruption and transformation for years to come. In addition, users of real estate across many industries will continue to face change triggered by such factors as asset-level transaction activity; corporate M&A; cost reduction driven by restructuring and insolvency events; changing demographics, consumer tastes and office worker demands, and the advent of property-related technology advancements. Under Josh’s leadership, our Business Transformation team will provide the much-sought-after expert guidance and real estate industry knowhow to help businesses remain agile and strategically navigate the changing terrain.”

With close to 25 years of consulting industry experience, including more than 15 years within the real estate industry, Mr. Herrenkohl has an extensive background in business and digital transformation, analytics, outsourcing and technology, as well as diverse international and cultural experience, having worked with clients worldwide. Specifically, he is an authority on cost reduction, risk mitigation, strategy and technology and advises corporations, public sector organizations, real estate private equity funds, REITs, operators, developers and institutional investors on operational improvement services.

Well-known in global real estate circles for his leadership, extensive industry relationships and industry knowledge, particularly in the property technology realm, Mr. Herrenkohl said, “Real estate companies are observing change as never before and have responded by implementing advanced technologies to drive efficiency, improve results and gain a competitive edge. They are looking for ways to meaningfully leverage data to transform their business. At the same time, they endeavor to be increasingly focused on their core business of generating stakeholder returns by partnering with third parties to perform functions that they consider non-core to their strategy and brand.

“In addition, corporate users of real estate are looking to transform their real estate function by better leveraging their very significant spend in this area, but also seeking to derive incrementally greater value from this strategic asset. FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Business Transformation practice has been introduced to meet the myriad of needs on the part of owners and investors, as well as users of commercial real estate,” Mr. Herrenkohl added.

Mr. Herrenkohl joins FTI Consulting from EY, where he was Global Real Estate Consulting Leader. Prior to EY, he held positions with Capgemini.

Mr. Herrenkohl earned a B.A. from Miami University and completed EY Leadership programs at both London Business School and Harvard Business School. He is a Certified Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute.

“We could not be more excited that Josh has joined our Real Estate Solutions team. His experience, thought leadership and proven track record building and leading teams will contribute to the continued growth of our specialized practice and industry leadership,” said Ingrid Noone , a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Strategic and Transaction Advisory Group within the Real Estate Solutions industry practice at FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting Real Estate Solutions professionals have the industry expertise and experience to help real estate owners, users, investors and lenders better navigate the market’s complexities and manage its inherent risks. As unbiased and independent advisors, FTI Consulting represents leading public and private real estate entities and stakeholders, including REITs, financial institutions, investment banks, opportunity funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, pension advisors and owners/developers, offering real estate consulting services that help align strategy with business goals.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

