Shooting Ranges Market - Increase In Demand For Live Fire Training In The Defense Sector
The global shooting ranges market is presently driven primarily by the defense sector.PORTAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This reports segments the global shooting range market by activity type, indoor shooting range, outdoor shooting range,endusers, and region. By activity, the market is bifurcated into firearms and archery shooting ranges. Firearms shooting range is further divided into rifle, shotgun, and clay target shooting. Both the indoor and outdoor shooting ranges offer moving as well as fixed target training. Moving target includes turning targets, multi-purpose targets, pop-up targets, and smart targets.The report also identifies and analyzes the market based on the end-users of the shooting ranges. The market growth is determined mainly by the defense sector, followed by the civil sector. Further, region-wise study of the market includes that of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.
Shooting ranges are controlled environmental facilities designed for training and testing of firearms, and sometimes for archery. It may be indoor or outdoor, located at the outskirts of a city or nearby forested areas. The changes in dynamics of warfare has led countries to focus on new and improved weapons, which require proper acquaintance before field application. This requirement is sufficed by shooting ranges, which aims to provide a safe environment for the firearms training. Such a facility consists of firing lanes, acoustic set-up, ventilation, lighting, targets and a bullet trap.
The global shooting ranges market is presently driven primarily by the defense sector. Increase in demand for live fire training in the defense and the law enforcement sector to maintain high standards for their personnelacts as a driver.
However, high initial investment associated with the installation of a shooting range and availability of land are the main restraints to the growth of the market, discouraging companies from establishing a shooting range. For safety and environmental reasons, an outdoor shooting range can only be installed in the outskirts of the city. This limitation is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Nevertheless, development of new and advanced firearms aims to provide a window of opportunities toward the growth of the global shooting range market, as the weapons require in-depth testing and quality checks before mass-production. Moreover, increased spending on weaponization by the Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) countries is expected to propel the market growth.
The key vendorsinvolved in the design and installation of shooting ranges are Saab Ab, Theissen Training Systems GmbH, Range Systems, Inc., Shooting Ranges Industries, LLC., Cubic Corporation, Laser Shot Inc., Polytronic International AG, Meggitt Training Systems, Inc., Action Target, Inc., ELI Military Simulations Ltd., andSavage Range Systems.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
The global shooting ranges market size has been analyzed across all regions
Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building
The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market
The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study
The market analysis covers in-depth information of global shooting ranges industry share of participants
Key Market Segments
By Activity Type
Firearms
Archery
Indoor Range Shooting
Virtual Simulators
Target based Training
Outdoor Range Shooting
Fixed Target
Moving Target
By End-User
Civil
Defense
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Players
Saab Ab
Theissen Training Systems GmbH
Range Systems, Inc.
Shooting Ranges Industries, LLC.
Cubic Corporation
Laser Shot Inc.
Polytronic International AG
Meggitt Training Systems, Inc.
Action Target, Inc.
ELI Military Simulations Ltd.
Savage Range Systems
