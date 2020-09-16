Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant Leads 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team

NBA (http://www.NBA.com) All-Rookie First Team: Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Brandon Clarke, Zion Williamson and Eric Paschall; NBA All-Rookie Second Team; Tyler Herro, Terence Davis II, Coby White, P.J. Washington Jr. and Rui Hachimura.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, has been unanimously selected to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced today. As the lone unanimous selection, Morant received NBA All-Rookie First Team votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining Morant (200 points) on the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team are Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (197 points; 98 First Team votes), Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (189 points; 92 First Team votes), New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (176 points; 87 First Team votes) and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall (116 points; 28 First Team votes).

With the selection of Morant and Clarke, the Grizzlies have multiple players on the NBA All-Rookie First Team for the first time since the 2001-02 season (Pau Gasol and Shane Battier). Nunn, who played in the NBA G League last season, is the first Heat player named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team since the 2008-09 season (Michael Beasley). Williamson and Paschall complete the NBA All-Rookie First Team as the first and 41st overall picks in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, respectively.

The 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team consists of Heat guard Tyler Herro (115 points), Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis II (96), Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (90), Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington Jr. (88) and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (74).

The media panel selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the NBA All-Rookie Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.

The voting results for the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Team are below. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP. Complete ballots for each voter will be posted at https://on.nba.com/38ERy0S after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

2019-20 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM Player (Team) First Team Votes (2 Points) Second Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points Ja Morant (Memphis) 100 0 200 Kendrick Nunn (Miami) 98 1 197 Brandon Clarke (Memphis) 92 5 189 Zion Williamson (New Orleans) 87 2 176 Eric Paschall (Golden State) 28 60 116

2019-20 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM Player (Team) First Team Votes (2 Points) Second Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points Tyler Herro (Miami) 23 69 115 Terence Davis II (Toronto) 30 36 96 Coby White (Chicago) 8 74 90 P.J. Washington Jr. (Charlotte) 8 72 88 Rui Hachimura (Washington) 10 54 74

