Container Security Market to reach US $2,325 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Share, Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The growing adoption of cloud-based containers among various industries is anticipated to be opportunistic for the container security market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Container Security Market by Component (Platform and Services {Support and Maintenance, Deployment and Integration, and Training and Consulting}), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Defense, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1592

The global container security market size is projected to reach USD 2,325 million by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 29% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Globally the adoption of containers is rising as they are easy to construct, package, and promote service or an application. However, fixed security checklists and policies in the enterprise don’t measure for containers hence, creates the demand for container security. Moreover, the supply chain requires more security policy services and build & runtime services and tools and need decoupling. Therefore, such factors combined driving the demand for container security among enterprises.

The current and future container security market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on container security of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of cyberattacks and data breaches are driving the market growth. In addition, the growing awareness about digital transformation and microservices among numerous organizations is also boosting the global container security market growth. However, the low adoption across small & medium enterprises due to low budgets is likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the Integration of ML and AI technologies with container security solutions are anticipated to be opportunistic for the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud-based containers among various industries is also anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in forthcoming years.

Browse the full repor twith Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/container-security-market

The report also highlights various aspects of the global container security industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the container security market report covers different qualitative aspects of the container security industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The container security market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1592

Based on the component segment, the market is divided into platforms and services. The services segment is further classified into support and maintenance, deployment and integration, and training and consulting services. The service segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period. However, in the year 2019, the platform segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is projected to hold the major market share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily accredited to the increasing need to get extensive visibility into container activity, enable automation, and prevent the containers from suspicious attacks.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cost-efficient identity security solutions. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of container security among several industries to increase business productivity and sustain their position in the market.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1592

The major players of the global container security market are Qualys, Aporeto, Alert Logic, NeuVector, Docker, Anchore, Red Hat, Thales Group, Google, and Trend Micro. Moreover, the other prospective players in the container security market are Twistlock, Aqua Security, CloudPassage, Guardicore, and Black Duck. The container security market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic services to stay competitive in the global market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Container Security Market by Component

Chapter 6 Container Security Market by Enterprise Size

Chapter 7 Container Security Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Container Security Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.