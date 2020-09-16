Event Management Software Market to reach US $11 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Share, Key Trends, Investments Analysis, Expansion Plans, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The integration of advanced technologies such as ML & AI with event management software is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Event Management Software Market by Software Type (Event Marketing Software, Event Planning Software, Visitor Management Software, Venue Management Software, Analytics, and Reporting Software, and Event Registration and Ticketing Software, and Others), Service (Managed Services and Professional Services), End-User (Corporate, Government, Third-party planner, Education, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global event management software market size is projected to reach over USD 11 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The event management software comprises a variety of software products that help organizers in managing various events. The events comprise conventions, academic conferences, trade exhibitions, professional conferences, smaller events, and other functions & meetings. The adoption of event management software is rising among event organizers as it enables efficient management of all event-related tasks.

The current and future event management software market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on event management software of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing need to generate useful insights for businesses are driving market growth. Also, the increasing use of social media applications is boosting the global event management software market growth. Moreover, increasing the need to generate useful insights for businesses is also driving the demand for event management software among organizers. However, the high initial deployment costs are likely to hamper market growth.

Furthermore, the adoption of AR, VR, and gamification technologies is further anticipated to generate growth opportunities for the market in forthcoming years. Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as ML & AI in event management is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global event management software industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the event management software market report covers different qualitative aspects of the event management software industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The event management software market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of the software type segment, the market is divided into event marketing software, event planning software, visitor management software, venue management software, analytics and reporting software, and event registration and ticketing software, and others. In the year 2019, the event planning software segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is projected to hold the major market share over the forecast period. On the contrary, the analytics and reporting software segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization in developing countries in this region. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major players of the global event management software market are Bizzabo, Attendify, ACTIVE Network, Eventbrite, Eventzilla, Aventri, Arlo, Hubilo Softech, EventBooking, and Certain. Moreover, the other prospective players in the event management software market are EventPro, EventMobi, EventBank, Hubb, and Cvent. The event management software market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic services to stay competitive in the global event management software market.

