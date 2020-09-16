Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market to reach US $1,817 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Key Trends, Investments Analysis, Expansion Plans, Growth Opportunities, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The growing number of wrong security alerts is anticipated to be opportunistic for the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Application (Incident Management, Workflow Management, Threat Intelligence, Compliance Management, Network Forensics, and Others), Organization Size (Large Organizations and Small & Medium Organizations), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Access the PDF sample copy of the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1071

The global security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market size is anticipated to accumulate over USD 1,817 million by 2025. In addition, it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 15% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) is a solution which comprises the combination of software programs. This solution stack enables organizations to gather information about various security threats from numerous sources and to eliminate low-level threats without human support. Moreover, the increasing need for security operations center (SOC) optimization, threat intelligence management, threat monitoring, and response, and threat investigation and response are the key factors driving the demand for security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) solutions.

The existing and future security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market developments are defined to define the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the lack of security operations handlers are driving market growth. Also, the increasing need to get a consolidated view on threats is the key factor boosting the global security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market growth. However, the lack of awareness about security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) technology is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of wrong security alerts is expected to be opportunistic for the market in the forthcoming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/security-orchestration-automation-and-response-market

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market report covers various qualitative aspects of the security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Direc purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1071

In terms of the application segment, the market is divided into incident management, workflow management, threat intelligence, compliance management, network forensics, and others. In 2019, the threat intelligence segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily accredited to the increasing need to accumulate and analyze threats arising from numerous sources.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast years 2018-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the increasing investments in significant research and development activities in SOAR technology. Also, the existence of the majority of market players is also driving the market growth in this region.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1071

The major players of the global security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market are Cisco Systems, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, LogRhythm, FireEye, IBM, Rapid7, CyberSponse, ThreatConnect, and Swimlane. Moreover, the other potential players in the security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market are Resolve Systems, Exabeam, Tufin, DFLabs, and Siemplify. The security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic services to stay competitive in the global market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Application

Chapter 6 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Industry Verticals

Chapter 8 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.