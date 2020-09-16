Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market to Rise at 8.6% CAGR and Reach USD 21,318.0 Million by 2026, Facilitated by Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Favouring Drugs, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Research Report Are Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retinal disease therapeutics market is likely to expand at an impressive rate driven by recent government participation towards prevention and control of retinal diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Retinal Disease Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 21,318.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The market was valued at US$ 11,044.2 Mn in 2018 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG’s ‘Lucentis’ is Gaining Increasing Popularity

The global retinal disease therapeutics market is consolidated in nature, with only a handful of market players accounting for maximum share of the market. With consolidation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for newer market entrants to establish a stronghold or derive immediate success.

Therefore, the global market is boosted by products and concepts introduced by existing companies. One such instance of this development is the “Lucentis” therapy, put forward by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Lucentis was introduced with an aim of providing therapeutic advice and development of products for patients suffering from chronic disease. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy. The diabetic retinopathy is a severe kind of disorder that has accounted for majority of cases of blindness in the US.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





Lucentis was an instant hit among healthcare professionals, after it was backed by a series of clinical trials and aprovals from the National Institute of Health (NIH). Excellent clinical effects of Lucentis have led to a subsequent rise in demand for the medicine among patients. The increasing demand has contributed to the growth of the global retinal disease therapeutics market and is likely to favor the market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Forecast Period



The increasing government investment towards research and development of retinal disease drugs and diagnostic devices is enabling growth in the retinal diseases therapeutics market in North America. North America has emerged dominant in the global retinal disease therapeutics market in recent years.

The retinal disease therapeutics market in North America was valued at US$ 4056.5Mn in 2018 and is likely to increase in the coming years. Improved health infrastructures, increasing patient pool, and favourable health reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are likely to boost the regional market in the forthcoming years. High prevalence of retinal diseases in Asia Pacific is a major reason, why this region is estimated to rise with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.





Quick Buy - Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100311





List of the leading companies that are operating in the global retinal disease therapeutics market:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentations:

By Disease Indication

• Macular Degeneration

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Diabetic Macular Edema

• Retinal Vein Occlusion

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs), By Disease Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Dry Eye Disease, Allergy & Infections), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Anti-infectives, Anti-VEGF, Anti-glaucoma), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) By Geography Forecast till 2026

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Nd Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers), Technology (Photodisruption, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, Photocoagulation), Application (Cataract Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Refractive Errors Treatment), End-User (Ophthalmic Laser Centers,Hospitals ) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Share and Industry Analysis, By Disease (Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Others), By Therapeutic Class (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Europe Compression Bandages Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyster, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



