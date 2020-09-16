Rubicon Organics Signs Licensing Agreement with Wildflower for Topical Cannabis Products

First agreement for Rubicon Organics to enter 2.0 market



Leverages Rubicon Organics’ production, distribution and sales infrastructure

Sales expected to commence in the first half of 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) (CSE:ROMJ | OTCQX:ROMJF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a brand licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Wildflower Brands Inc. (“Wildflower”) (CSE:SUN).

Under the Agreement, Wildflower will license its brand and intellectual property to Rubicon Organics for the production of Wildflower-branded CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks in Canada (collectively “Wildflower Products”). Rubicon Organics will manufacture and distribute the Wildflower Products in Canada with product launch expected to be in the first half of 2021.

“Wildflower has developed a track record as a trusted brand with proven intellectual property and consumer appeal. The market for topicals is still greenfield in Canada and Rubicon Organics is excited to be one of the first companies to launch products in this market segment, planned for release in the first half of 2021. Our agreement with Wildflower fits inside our portfolio of premium products and allows us to leverage our sales, marketing and operating expertise,” says Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.



Rubicon Organics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., holds a license to cultivate and process certified organic, premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of the brand identity Simply Bare™ Organic, that combines the sale of high-margin, premium organic products with low-cost sustainable production. The Company is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg per year of certified organic and environmentally sustainable cannabis.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC.

Wildflower is a Vancouver-based pioneer in the cannabis industry that develops, designs and operates brands throughout North America. Wildflower’s brands work together to make Wildflower a leader in cannabis innovation throughout the globe. The Company operates British Columbia’s largest retail cannabis chain under the brand City Cannabis Co.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' proposed brand launches and path to market are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including the timing of the launch of Wildflower Products and the timing of future product launches by Rubicon Organics. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits for construction at its facilities in a timely manner; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad61d3db-85f2-4b98-ad43-419e3cd05c61