Global Gypsum Market 2020 Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gypsum Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports “Gypsum Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Report Summary:-

The Global Gypsum Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Gypsum Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Gypsum Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Gypsum Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Gypsum Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Gypsum Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gypsum market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17360 million by 2025, from $ 14450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gypsum business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Knauf (US Gypsum Corp)

Chiyoda Ute

Saint-Gobain (Continental Building Products)

BNBM

Georgia Pacific

National Gypsum

PABCO Gypsum

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

Etex (Siniat)

American Gypsum

Jason

CSR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Market Dynamics:-

The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Gypsum market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gypsum market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gypsum, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gypsum market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gypsum companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Plasterboard

Plaster Block

Gypsum Fibreboard

Decorative Plaster

Others

Plasterboard has nearly half of the market sales share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Partitions and the Lining of Walls

Ceilings

Roofs

Floors

Others

Gypsum is widely used in partitions and the lining of walls, which account for more than 34 percent of the market in 2019.

Regional Analysis:-

Geographically, the report covers research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and the 2020-2026 forecast for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

……

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Knauf (US Gypsum Corp)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.1.3 Knauf (US Gypsum Corp) Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Knauf (US Gypsum Corp) Latest Developments

12.2 Chiyoda Ute

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.2.3 Chiyoda Ute Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Chiyoda Ute Latest Developments

12.3 Saint-Gobain (Continental Building Products)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.3.3 Saint-Gobain (Continental Building Products) Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Saint-Gobain (Continental Building Products) Latest Developments

12.4 BNBM

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.4.3 BNBM Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BNBM Latest Developments

12.5 Georgia Pacific

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.5.3 Georgia Pacific Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Georgia Pacific Latest Developments

12.6 National Gypsum

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 National Gypsum Latest Developments

12.7 PABCO Gypsum

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.7.3 PABCO Gypsum Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 PABCO Gypsum Latest Developments

12.8 Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd Latest Developments

12.9 Etex (Siniat)

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Gypsum Product Offered

12.9.3 Etex (Siniat) Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Etex (Siniat) Latest Developments

12.10 American Gypsum

Continued…..

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

