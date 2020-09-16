Energy Drinks Market is Generating Revenue of $86.01 Billion by 2026, at CAGR 7.20% Growth Rate
Increase in demand for energy drink as it offers desirable effects and inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks are estimated to propel the growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Drinks Market by Type (General Energy Drink, Energy Shots, and Others), Form (Organic and Conventional), End User (Professional and Personal Use), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Retail Stores, Medical Stores, and Other Outlets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026". According to the report, the global energy drinks market was pegged at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $86.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026.
Increased demand for energy drinks as it offers various desirable effects such as improved memory, fast recovery and increased prominence among young generation have propelled the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, presence of alternatives including green tea and ginger root tea hinders the market growth. On the contrary, inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The non-alcoholic energy drink segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to rise in popularity among teenagers along with increasing health consciousness. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the alcoholic energy drink segment.
The adult segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the study period. This is pertaining to rising trend among the growing adult population of corporates and athletes, who consume energy drinks for an extra dose of energy to enhance their performance.
The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for convenience beverage, widening media exposure and aggressive marketing by energy companies. However, the market across the North America region contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The report includes an analysis of the other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Rockstar Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy, PepsiCo Inc., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, National Beverage Corp., Dabur India Ltd., and Coca Cola Company.
Key Findings of the Energy Drinks Market :
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the energy drinks market in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%, from 2019 to 2026.
• Based on type, the nonalcoholic segment occupied nearly 53.63% of the energy drink market share in 2018.
• By end user, the adult segment dominated the overall market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.
• The kids segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.10%.
