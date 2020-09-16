Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (15 September 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, we recorded 99 new cases (out of 747 tests) and 210 recoveries. Sadly we lost 2 patients in our isolation facilities deaths and our mortuary surveillance recorded 2 BIDs, MTSRIP.
