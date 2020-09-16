Ethernet Cable Market Size to Grow $21.36 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 13.5% CAGR

Ethernet Cable - Allied Market Research

High speed and low latency of the cable and features like easy installation and connectivity have boosted the growth of the global ethernet cable market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- High speed and low latency of the cable, high reliability and low-security threats, and features like easy installation and connectivity have boosted the growth of the global ethernet cable market. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability of devices hamper the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for power over ethernet in industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.According to the report, the global ethernet cable industry was pegged at $7.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $21.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026.Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethernet-cable-market The copper cable segment dominated the marketBased on type, the copper cable segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global ethernet cable market, owing to its robust design, ease of availability, and economical deployment. However, the fiber optic cable segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period, due to its ability to fast transfer of data.The industrial segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026By application, the industrial segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, due to growth in industrial sector demands ethernet cable deployment at working sites. Moreover, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global ethernet cable market, owing to the developed commercial sector among various countries around the globe. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the segments such as residential and commercial.Instant Access - Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1756 North America region held the lion's shareThe global ethernet cable market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue, due to technologically developed infrastructure and construction of data centers in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, owing to rising digital trends in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1756 Major market players•Belden Inc.•Nexans•General Cable Technologies Corporation•Siemon•SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG•Anixter Inc.•Schneider Electric•Commscope•Siemens AG•Prysmian GroupRelated Exclusive News:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesUSA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1(855)550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Avenue Subscription Based Report Library - Allied Market Research