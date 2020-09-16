MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: September 7, 2020 to September 14, 2020

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, September 7, 2020, through Monday, September 14, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A Smith & Wesson FNX-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old John King, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Attempt to Flee Law Enforcement Officer, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 20-128-846

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

A Sig Sauer BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Raffaele Manzi, Jr., of Augusta, GA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 20-128-909

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-128-947

A .223 AR-15 “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of 45th Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-129-024

A Taurus PT24-7 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-129-089

A Bersa Thunder Pro 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-129-101

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Springfield XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-129-156

A Taurus Millennium PT111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Edward Jerome Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-129-173

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SDVE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-129-197

A Smith & Wesson SW99 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Perry Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-129-220

A Smith & Wesson revolver was recovered in the 3100 block of Worthington Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-129-497

Thursday, September 10, 2020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-129-552

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Delonte Terrell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-129-676

A Taurus T24-62C .40mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Marcus Donta Boomer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 20-129-691

A Taurus TH9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Center Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Zachary Willoughby, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-129-718

A Star Super 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Omar Moore, of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Cecil Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-129-745

A Smith & Wesson SW9GVE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Nicolai Basdeo, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License in Gun-Free Zone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-129-747

A Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-129-787

An AMT Hardballer .380 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun, a “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of 28th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-129-808

Friday, September 11, 2020

A Glock 39 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marcell Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-129-975

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. CCN: 20-130-075

A Smith & Wesson 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-years-old Deronte Poteat, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-130-081

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Thomas Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 20-130-123

A Ruger P85 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old DeMarje Lyons, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Gerald Wilkinson, of Hanover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-130-157

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Khiri Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device CCN: 20-130-174

Saturday, September 12, 2020

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield XD3 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Terrance James Davis, of Milton, DE, and 19-year-old Lamont Tajhon Hammond, of Seaford, DE, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-130-568

A Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) and a Sig Sauer P228 4.5mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 400 block of Orange Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Steven Lee Florence, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 20-130-586

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT111 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PT809 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old James Lindsay, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-130-610

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Zecharryse Gabbreil-Yvonne Forrest, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-130-738

Sunday, September 13, 2020