Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the 3300 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

.

At approximately 12:27 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took property from the victims and then fled the scene in the vehicle

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a two tone Dodge Magnum, with a grey color on top and a dark color below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.