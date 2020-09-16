Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Downing Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the 1300 Block of Downing Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:46 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 47 year-old Adekola Matthews, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###