Dillard University and Peyton Manning Designate UNCF CEO Dr. Michael Lomax with Named Endowment Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax and five other influential African Americans are the namesakes of new endowment scholarships from Peyton Manning’s PeyBack Foundation. Recipients are HBCUs in Louisiana, Manning’s home state, and Tennessee, where he attended college.

Endowed scholarships have been established at these HBCUs:

Grambling State for Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl;

Tennessee State University for Wilma Rudolph, the first woman to win three Olympic gold medals;

Southern University for NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Harold Carmichael;

Fisk University * for the late Dr. Reavis L. Mitchell, Jr., former Black history professor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom;

Xavier University of Louisiana * for Dr. Norman Francis, past Xavier president and chairman of the Louisiana Recovery Authority; and

Dillard University* for Dr. Michael L. Lomax, CEO of UNCF and past Dillard president.

“I am humbled to be named in an all-star line-up of HBCU sports legends and academics who have contributed significantly to the Black higher education experience. Thank you, Peyton and Ashley Manning, and the PeyBack Foundation, for endowing a scholarship in my name. There is no higher honor than enabling a cohort of Dillard University students to realize their dreams of a college education.”

The median endowment for a four-year HBCU is approximately $15.7 million. The combined endowments of all HBCUs is $3.8 billion. No HBCU endowment ranks in the top 150. “All of our HBCUs deserve investment. For our schools to be even stronger, we need a significant infusion of capital,” Lomax added. “In recent months, significant gifts from athletes, entertainers and philanthropists including Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings, Michael Bloomberg, and Martha and Bruce Karsh have inspired others to give to a vital American academic and economic engine - our HBCUs. This scholarship is an important contribution to ensuring better futures for our Black students at our HBCUs.”

*UNCF-member institutions

